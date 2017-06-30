Daddycool wrote:
Hereś my plan.
Council borrow 10 million and ill Pay them back more then the interest costs them.
With the 2 million already pledged, build stadium for 12 million. That takes the immediate pressure off.
Then hound those that should have paid, for every last single penny.
Council borrow 10 million and ill Pay them back more then the interest costs them.
With the 2 million already pledged, build stadium for 12 million. That takes the immediate pressure off.
Then hound those that should have paid, for every last single penny.
Rodney Walker what a tanker