WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Statement from Wakefield & District Community Trust

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Statement from Wakefield & District Community Trust

 
Post a reply

Re: Statement from Wakefield & District Community Trust

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 2:43 pm
Daddycool Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2011 7:44 pm
Posts: 791
Slugger McBatt wrote:
'This must not be deviated from to any degree where it makes the growth of the club not viable"

If ego has dictated one move, let's not have ego dictate another. Take a cold and clinical assessment of what's tabled and move from there. The morality or frustration of what's involved shouldn't matter. It's about adding up the numbers, nothing more. The club will move on, ownerships will change.


You've got 2 guys running the club who could earn 75k each at any other club. 150k
We are probably understaffed to run a proper club by about 5 people @ 20k each. 100k
We will be at least 300k behind other clubs spending next year. 300k

Revenue needed 550k per annum.

This is why we require revenues to fill this gap.

If we are only able to achieve 100k extra revenues through the new stadium deal, are you saying that we should take that regardless?

Re: Statement from Wakefield & District Community Trust

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 3:21 pm
Slugger McBatt User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 5122
Location: Over there
Daddycool wrote:
You've got 2 guys running the club who could earn 75k each at any other club. 150k
We are probably understaffed to run a proper club by about 5 people @ 20k each. 100k
We will be at least 300k behind other clubs spending next year. 300k

Revenue needed 550k per annum.

This is why we require revenues to fill this gap.

If we are only able to achieve 100k extra revenues through the new stadium deal, are you saying that we should take that regardless?


Not in the slightest. As I've said, if the figures from any "new deal" don't allow the club to grow, there's no point. It merely postpones the inevitable. What I'm driving at generally is, using your figures, that if the original proposals would have generated 750K per annum but a new deal only brings in 650K, I hope that the frustration at 100K being diverted away from where it should be going doesn't scupper a deal that would still be broadly beneficial.

Like I said earlier, there is only question: does it benefit the club? If it doesn't fill the gap because the way the deal changes, there is no point.

From a personal point of view, I'd love to stay at Belle Vue, but the only thing I want is to see Wakefield Trinity be successful. It's a club I've followed since I was five and I'm in my fifties now. I could sense the frustration in the club's statement and I believe every word.
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.

Re: Statement from Wakefield & District Community Trust

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 3:53 pm
jakeyg95 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014 9:34 am
Posts: 512
Daddycool wrote:
You've got 2 guys running the club who could earn 75k each at any other club. 150k
We are probably understaffed to run a proper club by about 5 people @ 20k each. 100k
We will be at least 300k behind other clubs spending next year. 300k

Revenue needed 550k per annum.

This is why we require revenues to fill this gap.

If we are only able to achieve 100k extra revenues through the new stadium deal, are you saying that we should take that regardless?


What sort of stuff do you include in the extra revenues? Would it be just things like extra hospitality, catering etc. or does it include an assumption of some kind of crowd increase? If it came down to a situation where you could either increase revenues by about 400k, take it or leave it, would you be willing to take that even though it's far from ideal?

Re: Statement from Wakefield & District Community Trust

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 4:08 pm
PopTart User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9303
Location: wakefield
Sandal Cat wrote:
But if the stadium is priced so that the Club cannot sustain itself and compete with the other SL clubs then what's the point building it. If there is no Wakefield Trinity there is no need for a stadium.

We have a Trust set up by the Council to facilitate the stadium ask yourself why he cannot work with that Trust and has to set up his own Trust that will exclude the owners of the Club but he wants the Club to be anchor tenant. Doesn't add up does it.


That's crux of it for me.
If the Directors of the club are excluded there is something wrong and it needs looking at.
If they are simply changing their role but equally involved and included then ok that might work.
It's not like anyone wants to be friends with SRW or York court. They just have to work professionally and get the stadium sorted.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha

Re: Statement from Wakefield & District Community Trust

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 4:26 pm
poplar cats alive Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Sep 09, 2010 4:50 pm
Posts: 395
What's the council leader doing to help the deal get sorted. Is he just letting Rodders and Mackie just waffle along and finally delay and delay so it never gets built. Which is just what Mackie wants.

Re: Statement from Wakefield & District Community Trust

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 4:30 pm
jakeyg95 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014 9:34 am
Posts: 512
poplar cats alive wrote:
What's the council leader doing to help the deal get sorted. Is he just letting Rodders and Mackie just waffle along and finally delay and delay so it never gets built. Which is just what Mackie wants.


Not really sure he can do anything. It said in the statement released that the Council preferred the existing trust to be the one involved but if the developer doesn't want to work with them then what can they do?
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bellycouldtackle, Big lads mate, drdnght, Eastern Wildcat, Five and last, jakeyg95, Khlav Kalash, PHe, poplar cats alive, PopTart, reedy, rlbet, sandcat20, Slugger McBatt, The Devil's Advocate, Upanunder, Wildthing, Willzay and 245 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,594,2171,85376,0664,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Fri : 09:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
20
- 10ST GEORGE
TV
  
 FT 
Fri : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
12
- 42MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CANBERRA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 17:00
SL
CATALANS
v
LEIGH
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
GLOUC  
 > Sat : 18:30
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WARRINGTON < 
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
SOUTHS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
v
SWINTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM