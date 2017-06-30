Daddycool wrote: You've got 2 guys running the club who could earn 75k each at any other club. 150k

We are probably understaffed to run a proper club by about 5 people @ 20k each. 100k

We will be at least 300k behind other clubs spending next year. 300k



Revenue needed 550k per annum.



This is why we require revenues to fill this gap.



If we are only able to achieve 100k extra revenues through the new stadium deal, are you saying that we should take that regardless?

Not in the slightest. As I've said, if the figures from any "new deal" don't allow the club to grow, there's no point. It merely postpones the inevitable. What I'm driving at generally is, using your figures, that if the original proposals would have generated 750K per annum but a new deal only brings in 650K, I hope that the frustration at 100K being diverted away from where it should be going doesn't scupper a deal that would still be broadly beneficial.Like I said earlier, there is only question: does it benefit the club? If it doesn't fill the gap because the way the deal changes, there is no point.From a personal point of view, I'd love to stay at Belle Vue, but the only thing I want is to see Wakefield Trinity be successful. It's a club I've followed since I was five and I'm in my fifties now. I could sense the frustration in the club's statement and I believe every word.