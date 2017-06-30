Slugger McBatt wrote: 'This must not be deviated from to any degree where it makes the growth of the club not viable"



If ego has dictated one move, let's not have ego dictate another. Take a cold and clinical assessment of what's tabled and move from there. The morality or frustration of what's involved shouldn't matter. It's about adding up the numbers, nothing more. The club will move on, ownerships will change.

You've got 2 guys running the club who could earn 75k each at any other club. 150kWe are probably understaffed to run a proper club by about 5 people @ 20k each. 100kWe will be at least 300k behind other clubs spending next year. 300kRevenue needed 550k per annum.This is why we require revenues to fill this gap.If we are only able to achieve 100k extra revenues through the new stadium deal, are you saying that we should take that regardless?