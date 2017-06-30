WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Statement from Wakefield & District Community Trust

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 12:54 pm
"It's like when the buyer of your house drops the price by 10K on the day of exchange when they know you're committed to buying elsewhere. It's a disgrace, but sometimes if it's the only way to sell your house you've got to suck it up and get on with it, as the alternative is not moving.]"
I see the analogy but what happens if losing that 10k means you can't actually afford the new house without going in to hock and setting yourself up for financial ruin in the future? That's what worries me. There's no point us having a nice new stadium if the income streams are depleted so much or the rent is so high that we can't thrive as a club. And your comment that RW may be acting the way he has because he may have spotted a financial opportunity!!!! If that opportunity is to feather his own nest at the expense of the club and community, I say stuff him, move to Dewsbury and let's take it from there. Having said that, you're right, let's wait and see what materialises and then get the torches lit!

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 12:54 pm
wakefieldwall wrote:
Suddenly big talk about a health club on the site, would RW have his fingers in that pie?

Critical thing will be the presentation of the terms of the stadium lease - if they try to manipulate it so the club are not the beneficiaries of match day revenues from catering, parking etc then they will I'm sure be told to poke it. The current trust has set out exactly what is acceptable, this must not be deviated from or will only end in trouble.


'This must not be deviated from to any degree where it makes the growth of the club not viable"

If ego has dictated one move, let's not have ego dictate another. Take a cold and clinical assessment of what's tabled and move from there. The morality or frustration of what's involved shouldn't matter. It's about adding up the numbers, nothing more. The club will move on, ownerships will change.
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 12:55 pm
Kevs Head wrote:
"It's like when the buyer of your house drops the price by 10K on the day of exchange when they know you're committed to buying elsewhere. It's a disgrace, but sometimes if it's the only way to sell your house you've got to suck it up and get on with it, as the alternative is not moving.]"
I see the analogy but what happens if losing that 10k means you can't actually afford the new house without going in to hock and setting yourself up for financial ruin in the future? That's what worries me. There's no point us having a nice new stadium if the income streams are depleted so much or the rent is so high that we can't thrive as a club. And your comment that RW may be acting the way he has because he may have spotted a financial opportunity!!!! If that opportunity is to feather his own nest at the expense of the club and community, I say stuff him, move to Dewsbury and let's take it from there. Having said that, you're right, let's wait and see what materialises and then get the torches lit!


That's what I mean about looking at the figures, not the morality. If someone feathers a nest, does it matter if we get to feather ours too?
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 12:59 pm
I agree Slugger. I see what you are saying now.
We should try for the best deal we can for Wakefield Trinity but not at all costs. There has to be middle ground and unfortunately we may have to compromise on some things.
If the proposal is not feasible then we should say so and walk away.........but not altogether, we have to remember we want a stadium and if we have to give up some revenues to get it, no matter how unfair we should consider it on purely the numbers.
I'm sure MC is quite capable of that. What worries me is that they are blocking him.....for exactly that reason.
It all needs to be above board to be able to consider a compromise.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 1:08 pm
Slugger McBatt wrote:
That's what I mean about looking at the figures, not the morality. If someone feathers a nest, does it matter if we get to feather ours too?

Not in my book. As i've said previously we have to come to a deal that suits BOTH parties as quite simply without that the stadium won't get built, end of. And ultimately it will be us who are the big losers out of the situation if that's the case. We can't take any deal thats offered but in the same way neither can we expect everything in our favour, it's just isn't going to happen.

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 1:19 pm
Sacred Cow wrote:
Not in my book. As i've said previously we have to come to a deal that suits BOTH parties as quite simply without that the stadium won't get built, end of. And ultimately it will be us who are the big losers out of the situation if that's the case. We can't take any deal thats offered but in the same way neither can we expect everything in our favour, it's just isn't going to happen.


I think we're saying the same thing actually. As much as it may be tailored towards some benefit towards others that wasn't otherwise anticipated, it's got to be of benefit to the club. Don't walk into the deal because there's nothing else. That's merely postponing the inevitable. Equally, don't walk away from the deal purely because it wasn't quite what was envisaged.

One question: is it of benefit to the club. The only question.

I'm not meaning to come across as a RW apologist. I've met the guy just once. I say I met him. I think he looked through me. I'm just aware that mistrust and high emotion has come into the equation. That should be taken out of it. All I want is a club in Wakefield that will one day, in some near future, be successful.
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 1:21 pm
I've been trying to follow the discussion with regards to the new stadium/Belle Vue, but I've stumbled on it a little late it seems. I saw some stuff on Twitter this week, but struggling to understand the full situation and all the parties involved. Could somebody summarise please?
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 1:29 pm
Slugger McBatt wrote:
I think we're saying the same thing actually. As much as it may be tailored towards some benefit towards others that wasn't otherwise anticipated, it's got to be of benefit to the club. Don't walk into the deal because there's nothing else. That's merely postponing the inevitable. Equally, don't walk away from the deal purely because it wasn't quite what was envisaged.

One question: is it of benefit to the club. The only question.

I'm not meaning to come across as a RW apologist. I've met the guy just once. I say I met him. I think he looked through me. I'm just aware that mistrust and high emotion has come into the equation. That should be taken out of it. All I want is a club in Wakefield that will one day, in some near future, be successful.

Agree entirely. The question now are MC/CB open to negotiation or is it the original deal or nothing in their view?

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 1:34 pm
Slugger McBatt wrote:
But the alternative is no stadium. It's not right, but let's see what the white knight delivers and at what cost before we march with flaming torches.


But if the stadium is priced so that the Club cannot sustain itself and compete with the other SL clubs then what's the point building it. If there is no Wakefield Trinity there is no need for a stadium.

We have a Trust set up by the Council to facilitate the stadium ask yourself why he cannot work with that Trust and has to set up his own Trust that will exclude the owners of the Club but he wants the Club to be anchor tenant. Doesn't add up does it.
