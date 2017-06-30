WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Statement from Wakefield & District Community Trust

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Statement from Wakefield & District Community Trust

 
Post a reply

Re: Statement from Wakefield & District Community Trust

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 4:54 am
Wakefield No 1 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:19 pm
Posts: 8770
I also don't see how we can trust the people that have stalled the building of this stadium for years and years and now suddenly they want to have it built by next year! Leaving the people who want it building more than anything behind!! It's a crazy world...
Fed up of these rollercoaster rides!!

Re: Statement from Wakefield & District Community Trust

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 9:53 am
LyndsayGill User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 11:27 am
Posts: 1603
A cracking piece of in depth journalism in today's Wakefield Express ....not. :roll:
The mind is like a parachute. If it's not open it won't work. - Frank Zappa

Re: Statement from Wakefield & District Community Trust

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 11:29 am
bren2k User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13140
Location: Ossett
Wakefield No 1 wrote:
I also don't see how we can trust the people that have stalled the building of this stadium for years and years and now suddenly they want to have it built by next year! Leaving the people who want it building more than anything behind!! It's a crazy world...


I was thinking the same - RW does everything in his power to sabotage, undermine and spoil the process, works against the club owners and the Trust, then colludes with the developer to make himself the white knight; and people seem quite happy to accept this, for the sake of it being built - regardless of the cost.

Unbloodybelievable!

Re: Statement from Wakefield & District Community Trust

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 11:45 am
Slugger McBatt User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 5117
Location: Over there
bren2k wrote:
I was thinking the same - RW does everything in his power to sabotage, undermine and spoil the process, works against the club owners and the Trust, then colludes with the developer to make himself the white knight; and people seem quite happy to accept this, for the sake of it being built - regardless of the cost.

Unbloodybelievable!


But the alternative is no stadium. It's not right, but let's see what the white knight delivers and at what cost before we march with flaming torches.
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.

Re: Statement from Wakefield & District Community Trust

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 12:01 pm
Fordy User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 8:15 am
Posts: 4521
Slugger McBatt wrote:
But the alternative is no stadium. It's not right, but let's see what the white knight delivers and at what cost before we march with flaming torches.


I think the time for waiting to see what happens has been and gone a long while ago. He's had 7 years to make things happen and so far we've seen jack-all.

I really am struggling to understand why you think he can suddenly do something different????
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - The PRIDE of Sporting Wakefield

Motivation will almost always beat mere talent.

Learn from the past, but don't live in it!

Re: Statement from Wakefield & District Community Trust

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 12:03 pm
FIL User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Jul 18, 2009 4:17 pm
Posts: 1558
Location: A Minion on the Trinity rollercoaster !!
Slugger McBatt wrote:
But the alternative is no stadium. It's not right, but let's see what the white knight delivers and at what cost before we march with flaming torches.


I've just been to Asda and bought a box of matches :wink:
M.I.B. ??....nope - M.I.R.W.B !!!

Sent from my steam-powered Sinclair ZX81.

Re: Statement from Wakefield & District Community Trust

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 12:06 pm
Slugger McBatt User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 5117
Location: Over there
Fordy wrote:
I think the time for waiting to see what happens has been and gone a long while ago. He's had 7 years to make things happen and so far we've seen jack-all.

I really am struggling to understand why you think he can suddenly do something different????


Because he's bolted from the Trust and established a new one. That tells me that he's spotted a finishing line that wasn't there before. For whatever reason, he thinks he can best deliver it on his own. It might be hot air, or he's spotted a financial opportunity, but something has clearly changed.

The club has given him a month. I'm of the same view. If it's all hot air, that's when the scapegoating begins. If it isn't, it's simply a case of assessing the costs involved.

It's like when the buyer of your house drops the price by 10K on the day of exchange when they know you're committed go buying elsewhere. It's a disgrace, but sometimes if it's the only way to sell your house you've got to suck it up and get on with it, as the alternative is not moving.
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, 60sCat, altofts wildcat, bigalf, drdnght, Dreadnaught, Eastern Wildcat, FIL, Fordy, Google [Bot], got there, Inflatable_Armadillo, Jizzer, Joe Banjo, newcat, NEwildcat, normycat, poplar cats alive, PopTart, Red, White and Blue, ricardo07, Slugger McBatt, steadygetyerboots-on, The Devil's Advocate, Trinity 61, Trinity1315, Yosemite Sam and 242 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,594,0982,00976,0644,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CANBERRA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 17:00
SL
CATALANS
v
LEIGH
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
GLOUC  
 > Sat : 18:30
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WARRINGTON < 
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
SOUTHS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
v
SWINTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM