Fordy wrote: I think the time for waiting to see what happens has been and gone a long while ago. He's had 7 years to make things happen and so far we've seen jack-all.



I really am struggling to understand why you think he can suddenly do something different????

Because he's bolted from the Trust and established a new one. That tells me that he's spotted a finishing line that wasn't there before. For whatever reason, he thinks he can best deliver it on his own. It might be hot air, or he's spotted a financial opportunity, but something has clearly changed.The club has given him a month. I'm of the same view. If it's all hot air, that's when the scapegoating begins. If it isn't, it's simply a case of assessing the costs involved.It's like when the buyer of your house drops the price by 10K on the day of exchange when they know you're committed go buying elsewhere. It's a disgrace, but sometimes if it's the only way to sell your house you've got to suck it up and get on with it, as the alternative is not moving.