Fordy wrote: I think the time for waiting to see what happens has been and gone a long while ago. He's had 7 years to make things happen and so far we've seen jack-all.



I really am struggling to understand why you think he can suddenly do something different????

Because he's bolted from the Trust and established a new one. That tells me that he's spotted a finishing line that wasn't there before. For whatever reason, he thinks he can best deliver it on his own. It might be hot air, or he's spotted a financial opportunity, but something has clearly changed.The club has given him a month. I'm of the same view. If it's all hot air, that's when the scapegoating begins. If it isn't, it's simply a case of assessing the costs involved.It's like when the buyer of your house drops the price by 10K on the day of exchange when they know you're committed. It's a disgrace, but sometimes if it's the only way to sell your house you've got to suck it up and get on with it, as the alternative is not moving.