Re: Statement from Wakefield & District Community Trust

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 5:52 pm
Jackie brown Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Jan 04, 2015 5:54 pm
Posts: 154
JINJER wrote:
Edit for accuracy JB.
:D
Ive been for a tooth extraction today at the dentist JINJER, and was thinking of tooth extraction when replying to BOJ boys comments(if you get my drift) :D

Re: Statement from Wakefield & District Community Trust

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 6:31 pm
Redscat Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jun 01, 2015 6:10 pm
Posts: 556
I think it can all be summed up in the following statement: Box, Mackie & RMW all think that the citizens of Wakefield are iall diots and it would be easy to pull the wool over their eyes. .......... WRONG!!!!!!!!!

Re: Statement from Wakefield & District Community Trust

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 7:02 pm
Big lads mate Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 3112
MC & CB have dragged this great club of ours out of the doldrums and have had unjustified stick of some of our so called fans over the years and now RW puts the boot in :evil: he ought to sheite a hedgehog every hour.

Re: Statement from Wakefield & District Community Trust

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 10:20 pm
newgroundb4wakey Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Jan 31, 2014 12:30 am
Posts: 1372
Big lads mate wrote:
MC & CB have dragged this great club of ours out of the doldrums and have had unjustified stick of some of our so called fans over the years and now RW puts the boot in :evil: he ought to sheite a hedgehog every hour.


Well he's certainly got the booty for it.

Re: Statement from Wakefield & District Community Trust

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 5:46 am
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 5983
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
Can't believe that # didn't do the job. :roll:
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015

Re: Statement from Wakefield & District Community Trust

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 7:01 am
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25963
Location: Poodle Power!
chissitt wrote:
The fiasco as you put it on Denby Dale road had nothing to do with Yorkshire CCC, there was still an offer on the table for Wakefield Trinity after Y.C.C.C. were legally advised to decline the invitation to join W.T. the then leader of WMDC Mr Colin Croxall the Labour representative for the Eastmoor ward invited Lord Ted to a meeting which he attended and subsequently declined an offer from the council to have a new ground built.

I'm a bit confused with your statement regarding that, and I'll quote you if I may it deffo happened on Walker's watch, that being the case why did you finish the sentence with, as far as I can recall, simple question did it deffo happen on his watch in which case you'll provide proof of this, or maybe your recollection of the proceedings are clouded with your loyalty to uncle Ted.


That's fine Chissitt that's fine I bow to god greater knowledge. I just have a recollection of RW holding a meeting at the clubhouse regarding. That would be the reason I put recollection for .

It was before I had any involvement in with Ted.

I know exactly what Ted did wrong and it's a long list. Doesn't really need adding to on here. If you say it was down to him I believe you. If your suggesting RW hands were clean I find that harder.
[/color]
It was before I had any involvement in with Ted.

I know exactly what Ted did wrong and it's a long list. Doesn't really need adding to on here. If you say it was down to him I believe you. If your suggesting RW hands were clean I find that harder.
SUPPORT SWAG...

Re: Statement from Wakefield & District Community Trust

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 7:03 am
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25963
Location: Poodle Power!
financialtimes wrote:
Don't be questioning the font that is "Vastman" he knows everything, he has the only opinion that matters and he is never wrong, any differing position from any individual is pure delusion :thumb:


How old are you, you sound about five.
SUPPORT SWAG...
