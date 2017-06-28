chissitt wrote: The fiasco as you put it on Denby Dale road had nothing to do with Yorkshire CCC, there was still an offer on the table for Wakefield Trinity after Y.C.C.C. were legally advised to decline the invitation to join W.T. the then leader of WMDC Mr Colin Croxall the Labour representative for the Eastmoor ward invited Lord Ted to a meeting which he attended and subsequently declined an offer from the council to have a new ground built.



I'm a bit confused with your statement regarding that, and I'll quote you if I may it deffo happened on Walker's watch, that being the case why did you finish the sentence with, as far as I can recall, simple question did it deffo happen on his watch in which case you'll provide proof of this, or maybe your recollection of the proceedings are clouded with your loyalty to uncle Ted.

That's fine Chissitt that's fine I bow to god greater knowledge. I just have a recollection of RW holding a meeting at the clubhouse regarding. That would be the reason I put recollection for .It was before I had any involvement in with Ted.I know exactly what Ted did wrong and it's a long list. Doesn't really need adding to on here. If you say it was down to him I believe you. If your suggesting RW hands were clean I find that harder.