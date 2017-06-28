WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Statement from Wakefield & District Community Trust

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 2:48 pm
charlie63wildcat wrote:
Totally agree. If we take the optimistic view and SRW's comment that 'all he wants is a new ground for Wakefield Trinity' as genuine, then even if this isn't on exactly the terms or negotiated with exactly who we would have liked, I suppose we will have to swallow it. I can't see any other option being viable as much as I am sure we would all like to tell SRW and YC where to shove it if the 'Magic Money tree' would appear


The "magic money tree" is only only available whether it be for stadiums, or to burn wood in barns to People who wear far too much orange.

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 2:54 pm
Sandal Cat wrote:
That's the problem neither the Trust nor the Club know what the terms are because we are not permitted to see the Heads of Terms as they are being discussed.

In the Star article Rodney Walker said that he wanted the Club to be anchor tenant but no one has made contact with the Club.

The Statement refers to the terms that the current Trust would look to lease the stadium to the Club which would enable it to be sustainable and provide a community facility. If the terms are fundamentally different then the Club will have a problem. But why should a Developer be allowed to profit from what was promised as a result of a substantial planning gain.


I entirely agree with you on a point of principle, but if that's the only way to get the stadium, that must trump the point of principle. I suppose the issue is how fundamental the differences are, if any. If it's not economically viable, then that's a different thing altogether, and other options have to be considered. If it turns out to be economically viable but just not quite as much so, then we're over a barrel, I guess. Given that not much honour has been shown by the other parties to this, a little more dishonour is just in keeping.

We'll know by the end of the regular season, if someone tells us anything. The one thing I do know, from the comprehensive statement on this thread and the heartfelt one from the club, we'll find out the truth eventually.
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 3:14 pm
I don't agree Slugger. If the only way to get a stadium is to agree to a 'site unseen' agreement it vantage be good for the club.
The only reason to keep something a secret is if you feel someone will take advantage of the info or if they won't like it and you don't want them to call you out on it.

If Sir Rodney is all above board, and I've no reason to doubt it, bring it all out in the open.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 3:37 pm
Slugger McBatt wrote:
Although we know nothing of the terms, and this is speaking purely hypothetically, you have to take a step back and ask whether we would accept those terms if the development didn't have the history that it did. Doesn't matter who's making a quick buck, the issue is purely the favourability of the terms. There's too much at stake for it to be lost on a point of principle, however noble those principles are.

I have to agree here with the caveat of it depending on what the terms are of course. It has to work for the club as well as the developer and it is in the developers interest to ensure we are a viable concern if they want the stadium to make money. Price us out of it and the club goes pop, they are stuck with a large problem on their hands. But the club are going to back down to some degree as quite simply it won't get built otherwise. Yes in principle that is wrong but it is the harsh reality of where we are at. Yorkcourt can't afford to build it at the previously agreed terms, i doubt they ever could. Remember they originally wanted 100m2 as the trigger point, i imagine they went along with 60m2 fully intending to throw in the 40 m2 Newcold build outside the allowance once it was reduced. Hey presto there is the 100m2. If the trust/club won't budge at all whatever the offer is then we better get used to playing at Dewsbury, ultimately in the championship, until the club is no more. A halfway house HAS to be found.
