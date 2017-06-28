Slugger McBatt wrote: Although we know nothing of the terms, and this is speaking purely hypothetically, you have to take a step back and ask whether we would accept those terms if the development didn't have the history that it did. Doesn't matter who's making a quick buck, the issue is purely the favourability of the terms. There's too much at stake for it to be lost on a point of principle, however noble those principles are.

I have to agree here with the caveat of it depending on what the terms are of course. It has to work for the club as well as the developer and it is in the developers interest to ensure we are a viable concern if they want the stadium to make money. Price us out of it and the club goes pop, they are stuck with a large problem on their hands. But the club are going to back down to some degree as quite simply it won't get built otherwise. Yes in principle that is wrong but it is the harsh reality of where we are at. Yorkcourt can't afford to build it at the previously agreed terms, i doubt they ever could. Remember they originally wanted 100m2 as the trigger point, i imagine they went along with 60m2 fully intending to throw in the 40 m2 Newcold build outside the allowance once it was reduced. Hey presto there is the 100m2. If the trust/club won't budge at all whatever the offer is then we better get used to playing at Dewsbury, ultimately in the championship, until the club is no more. A halfway house HAS to be found.