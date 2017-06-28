Sandal Cat wrote:
That's the problem neither the Trust nor the Club know what the terms are because we are not permitted to see the Heads of Terms as they are being discussed.
In the Star article Rodney Walker said that he wanted the Club to be anchor tenant but no one has made contact with the Club.
The Statement refers to the terms that the current Trust would look to lease the stadium to the Club which would enable it to be sustainable and provide a community facility. If the terms are fundamentally different then the Club will have a problem. But why should a Developer be allowed to profit from what was promised as a result of a substantial planning gain.
I entirely agree with you on a point of principle, but if that's the only way to get the stadium, that must trump the point of principle. I suppose the issue is how fundamental the differences are, if any. If it's not economically viable, then that's a different thing altogether, and other options have to be considered. If it turns out to be economically viable but just not quite as much so, then we're over a barrel, I guess. Given that not much honour has been shown by the other parties to this, a little more dishonour is just in keeping.
We'll know by the end of the regular season, if someone tells us anything. The one thing I do know, from the comprehensive statement on this thread and the heartfelt one from the club, we'll find out the truth eventually.