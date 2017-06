chissitt wrote: The fiasco as you put it on Denby Dale road had nothing to do with Yorkshire CCC, there was still an offer on the table for Wakefield Trinity after Y.C.C.C. were legally advised to decline the invitation to join W.T. the then leader of WMDC Mr Colin Croxall the Labour representative for the Eastmoor ward invited Lord Ted to a meeting which he attended and subsequently declined an offer from the council to have a new ground built.



I'm a bit confused with your statement regarding that, and I'll quote you if I may it deffo happened on Walker's watch, that being the case why did you finish the sentence with, as far as I can recall, simple question did it deffo happen on his watch in which case you'll provide proof of this, or maybe your recollection of the proceedings are clouded with your loyalty to uncle Ted.

I am not old enough to remember this personally, but know about it from what family have told me, so please stay with meI believe Ted owned belle vue... which is why were are in the current predicament, following its repossession by the BOI and the new current owner (88m?). Do you think Teds ultimate decision to decline the offer a ground being built for us had anything to do with any personal financial benefits of taking a rent paid from WTRLFC to Ted's holding company. I have heard numbers thrown around but don't know exact figures. Like I said, I wasnt around at the time so dont know the exact timescales regarding ground sales from club to ted etc.It does seem to me an absolutely ludicrous decision that a chairman/ owner of a club would refuse a new ground to be built for them by their local council. To think this situation could all have been avoided, had it been for some better advice here or there.