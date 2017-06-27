trintalk wrote: Nobody as mentioned where this stadium is going to be built,if its not Newmarket then it will have to go t o planning again.Box did say on the radio that leisure facilities were planned on City fields,but as the old saying goes if it sounds to good be true it probably isnt.

Yes indeed there are leisure facilities proposed aspart of the development. Would be ironic if they proposed to build stadium on the site of the former power station as this is where Ted wanted to build it many years ago but he was persuaded by DEnise Jeffery and the Cas council to go for the Thornes Park site and the council would help us build there. Many years on no stadium and a load of empty council promises. #ledupthegardenpath