Tue Jun 27, 2017 9:40 pm
Slugger McBatt wrote:
The less charitable version is that things change as soon as it becomes imminent, perhaps sensing the whiff of a dollar or two.

The positive is that it makes it sound even more imminent. If someone made a slice by way of a management company, then it all depends on how big the slice is, as bad as it sounds. Losing a small slice might be better than nothing at all, but it would be a disgusting thing to happen if it turns out that way.

Yes that's what I meant in my post. We may have to bite the bullet here. This could well be a bargaining gambit

Tue Jun 27, 2017 11:16 pm
Has a copy of the statement been forwarded to Jeremy Cross?

Wed Jun 28, 2017 12:01 am
charlie63wildcat wrote:
Yes that's what I meant in my post. We may have to bite the bullet here. This could well be a bargaining gambit

And my gut feeling, F 'em, sit back and wait, then if it all goes tits up lets get the fans involved, if we can't get off our ass for something as important as this then be it on our own heads.
Wed Jun 28, 2017 5:11 am
Nobody as mentioned where this stadium is going to be built,if its not Newmarket then it will have to go t o planning again.Box did say on the radio that leisure facilities were planned on City fields,but as the old saying goes if it sounds to good be true it probably isnt.

Wed Jun 28, 2017 6:12 am
its a mess!! and all that is going to happen is their is no stadium built and no Wakefield in super league.

Can I suggest this - and I will be prepared to get smacked down.

The Trust in its current form have had long enough to deliver on a stadium and for reasons we are told not of their doing have failed.

Maybe it is time to start again? SRW seems as sure as I have heard this will work?

Wed Jun 28, 2017 6:30 am
trintalk wrote:
Nobody as mentioned where this stadium is going to be built,if its not Newmarket then it will have to go t o planning again.Box did say on the radio that leisure facilities were planned on City fields,but as the old saying goes if it sounds to good be true it probably isnt.


Yes indeed there are leisure facilities proposed aspart of the development. Would be ironic if they proposed to build stadium on the site of the former power station as this is where Ted wanted to build it many years ago but he was persuaded by DEnise Jeffery and the Cas council to go for the Thornes Park site and the council would help us build there. Many years on no stadium and a load of empty council promises. #ledupthegardenpath
Wed Jun 28, 2017 6:33 am
BOJ042,
It's a good job you live on the other side of the planet buddy.

Wed Jun 28, 2017 6:41 am
feline wrote:
Yes indeed there are leisure facilities proposed aspart of the development. Would be ironic if they proposed to build stadium on the site of the former power station as this is where Ted wanted to build it many years ago but he was persuaded by DEnise Jeffery and the Cas council to go for the Thornes Park site and the council would help us build there. Many years on no stadium and a load of empty council promises. #ledupthegardenpath


The old power station site would be my preference by a mile! The new road has opened up countryside I never knew existed in Wakefield. Before anyone says 'Let's leave it that way' I think the council have just approved plans for a massive building program in the area so a stadium nearer to the old power station site wouldn't go amiss!
