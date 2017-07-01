WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Marky Facing a Ban

Board index Kingstone Press Championship London Broncos Marky Facing a Ban

 
Re: Marky Facing a Ban

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 1:06 pm
northernbloke Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 44
Red, it may be but it's what we have so we accept it or follow another sport.

Re: Marky Facing a Ban

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 1:14 pm
Riverside Red User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Jun 06, 2011 7:51 pm
Posts: 126
Location: Lancashire
northernbloke wrote:
What might be worth doing as well is looking at the match review list of referred incidents, have a look as a club what we have had so far this season, and how many resulted in no charge compared to any ban.
It also gives a pretty detailed description of why the decision was made, and interestingly that the only counter evidence given by the club was Hendon by phone not the player in person.


It's a long way to go for a ten minute meeting when the decision has already been made.
