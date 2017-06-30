If refs under perform they dont get the better games, if a ref performs well they get promoted to better games like Gareth hewer and challenge cup.

why do sky cririsise the refs half the time because they don't actually know the rules the other half of the time is to encourage controversy.

the reaility is our game is in danger of following the football path. Do any of us want that?

I still have not heard anyone come up with a solution!

Refs decisions are all part of the game, good or bad, the better teams accept it and get on with it, look at RU did the all blacks whinge about refs decisions, nope they looked at there own game not trying to pass the buck