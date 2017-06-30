WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Marky Facing a Ban

Re: Marky Facing a Ban

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 4:03 pm
northernbloke Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 44
Doom gloom, everyone hates us!

Re: Marky Facing a Ban

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 7:07 pm
itsmeagain Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Mar 05, 2015 2:51 pm
Posts: 204
No one is saying that everyone hates us and it is infantile of you to put that. What we are saying is a fact we get the rough end of the stick. You can't / won't see it as you appear to believe refs are wonderful. I wish I had your faith in them all but I dont and appreciate some are great, some are good, some are mediocre and some are bloody useless.

Re: Marky Facing a Ban

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 9:07 am
northernbloke Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 44
Not disagreeing, refs are the same as players you have the stars then you have those that are not the stars
reality is the bloke who blows the whistle tries to do the best he can in any game, exactly the same as players, some folk on here think we deserve the elite level or that every ref should be elite level
my comment was aimed at the whinging mark got a ban
in the opinion of the ref it needed looking at
the disip looked at it and agreed it was dangerous
we don't get treated any different to any other club despite what folk think.

Re: Marky Facing a Ban

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 10:44 am
itsmeagain Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Mar 05, 2015 2:51 pm
Posts: 204
I dont expect elite refs at this level however I do expect refs who are capable of doing the job and that is often not what we get. As for Mark he did not deserve the punishment he got and nor did Daniel Harrison when you look at our disciplinary record against most other teams we are fairly innocent and look at these particular tackles against other teams and you will then agree as a team they have been harshly treated. I am not suggesting for a moment they did not deserve penalties against us but match bans and fines - come on.

Re: Marky Facing a Ban

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 10:52 am
wantawin Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Jun 30, 2012 11:28 am
Posts: 133
northernbloke wrote:
Not disagreeing, refs are the same as players you have the stars then you have those that are not the stars
reality is the bloke who blows the whistle tries to do the best he can in any game, exactly the same as players, some folk on here think we deserve the elite level or that every ref should be elite level
my comment was aimed at the whinging mark got a ban
in the opinion of the ref it needed looking at
the disip looked at it and agreed it was dangerous
we don't get treated any different to any other club despite what folk think.

Difference being if a player is useless their contract is not renewed if a Ref is useless he carries on refereeing and getting paid to be useless. I do not know if you have noticed but the Sky commentating team are making a lot more comments on the bad refereeing decisions this season.

Re: Marky Facing a Ban

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 12:32 pm
northernbloke Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 44
If refs under perform they dont get the better games, if a ref performs well they get promoted to better games like Gareth hewer and challenge cup.
why do sky cririsise the refs half the time because they don't actually know the rules the other half of the time is to encourage controversy.
the reaility is our game is in danger of following the football path. Do any of us want that?
I still have not heard anyone come up with a solution!
Refs decisions are all part of the game, good or bad, the better teams accept it and get on with it, look at RU did the all blacks whinge about refs decisions, nope they looked at there own game not trying to pass the buck

Re: Marky Facing a Ban

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 12:43 pm
northernbloke Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 44
The refs argument can go on for ages and it will, the thing in this thread is the discip panel looked at the incident on video and refs report, it was deemed dangerous, he got fiound guilty and given a ban in line with the published guide lines, why is that wrong? We get treated the same as any club apart from one thing! And that's the ability to go in front of the panel in person as it's held at red hall, as a full time club though we should be able to release the players to travel to Leeds.
The panel use the same guide lines for every club, so not sure how folk think we are hard done by.

Re: Marky Facing a Ban

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 12:48 pm
northernbloke Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 44
Scott Moore (Bradford Bulls) pleaded not guilty to a Grade C dangerous contact charge in the Kingstone Press Championship match against Rochdale Hornets on June 18th. The player was found guilty, suspended for two matches and fined £100.

Bet the Bradford fans are saying the same as us
Looks pretty standard to me

Re: Marky Facing a Ban

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 1:02 pm
Riverside Red User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Jun 06, 2011 7:51 pm
Posts: 126
Location: Lancashire
The RFL use the disciplinary panel to flex their muscles, to give the impression that they are in control of the sport. Where in reality on the administration and commercial sides they are rank amateurs. IMHO

Re: Marky Facing a Ban

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 1:03 pm
northernbloke Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 44
What might be worth doing as well is looking at the match review list of referred incidents, have a look as a club what we have had so far this season, and how many resulted in no charge compared to any ban.
It also gives a pretty detailed description of why the decision was made, and interestingly that the only counter evidence given by the club was Hendon by phone not the player in person.
