Re: Marky Facing a Ban

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 6:33 pm
And true story, no jesting here I saw a player bite his own arm, hard enough to leave a mark and then approached me claiming another player bit him!

Then he should be ashamed of himself because that is cheating beyond reason and in my game brings the wonderful game into disrepute. Glad you were on the ball as cheats should never prosper

Re: Marky Facing a Ban

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 8:22 pm
It was an interesting one because there was nothing I could do! Apart from possibly penalizing him for un gentemanly conduct, what is the penalty?

Re: Marky Facing a Ban

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 8:30 pm
I know it is hard to believe, but the touch judge did see it.
