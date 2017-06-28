And true story, no jesting here I saw a player bite his own arm, hard enough to leave a mark and then approached me claiming another player bit him!
Then he should be ashamed of himself because that is cheating beyond reason and in my game brings the wonderful game into disrepute. Glad you were on the ball as cheats should never prosper
