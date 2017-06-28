WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Clash of fixtures with the Tiggers.

Re: Clash of fixtures with the Tiggers.

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 10:10 am
Fields of Fire
PCollinson1990 wrote:
Indeed, but some like to moan for no reason. I don't care if we play all GF games away/home whatever, so long as we get decent notice, which we invariably do until the business end of the season.


It's good to give an opinion isn't.

Re: Clash of fixtures with the Tiggers.

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 11:42 am
Brid B&W
Fields of Fire wrote:
I've just checked the easter games we have played since we moved to the KC,

2004 Thurs H Mon A,
2005 Fri A Mon H,
2006 Fri A Mon H,
2007 Fri A Mon H,
2008 Fri A Mon H,
2009 Fri H Mon A,
2010 Fri A Mon H,
2011 Fri H Mon A,
2012 Fri H Mon A,
2013 Fri H Mon A,
2014 Thurs A Mon H,
2015 Thurs H Mon A,
2016 Fri A Mon H,
2017 Fri H Mon A

Not quite alternate is it.


I seem to remember one derby was switched (maybe 2012) as Rovers stand behind the posts (now replaced) wasn't fit for purpose.

Re: Clash of fixtures with the Tiggers.

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 11:46 am
ccs
Brid B&W wrote:
I seem to remember one derby was switched (maybe 2012) as Rovers stand behind the posts (now replaced) wasn't fit for purpose.

Make that 10 home/away on the trot then. :lol:

Re: Clash of fixtures with the Tiggers.

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 12:48 pm
Mild mannered Janitor
Fields of Fire wrote:
2007, we played at home on Good Friday. Its was the first derby of the SL ear, We beat them 22-14.

As already pointed out, 2012 was switched having originally been away on Good Friday.
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0

Re: Clash of fixtures with the Tiggers.

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 1:09 pm
Fields of Fire
Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
2007, we played at home on Good Friday. Its was the first derby of the SL ear, We beat them 22-14.

As already pointed out, 2012 was switched having originally been away on Good Friday.



We played Harlequins away good Friday and Rovers at home easter Monday 2007

Re: Clash of fixtures with the Tiggers.

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 1:13 pm
Fields of Fire
Brid B&W wrote:
I seem to remember one derby was switched (maybe 2012) as Rovers stand behind the posts (now replaced) wasn't fit for purpose.


Yes it was well spotted I went off the history results on the FC website doesn't explain what happened between 2005-2008

Re: Clash of fixtures with the Tiggers.

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 1:35 pm
Fields of Fire
ccs wrote:
Make that 10 home/away on the trot then. :lol:


Ok I'll hold my hands up it's a fair cop lol

Re: Clash of fixtures with the Tiggers.

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 6:29 pm
A bit off topic...

HDM wrote:
With the KCOM Stadium out of action due to annual repair work on the pitch, Hull KR have stepped in to host City’s clash against Claudio Ranieri’s new side on Tuesday 25 July (7.45pm).


We play at home on 21st July, and the Super8's start early August. (City are at home on the 12th.)

So the current 4 weeks between home games isn't for pitch maintenance?
