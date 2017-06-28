Fields of Fire wrote: I've just checked the easter games we have played since we moved to the KC,



2004 Thurs H Mon A,

2005 Fri A Mon H,

2006 Fri A Mon H,

2007 Fri A Mon H ,

2008 Fri A Mon H,

2009 Fri H Mon A,

2010 Fri A Mon H,

2011 Fri H Mon A,

2012 Fri H Mon A,

2013 Fri H Mon A,

2014 Thurs A Mon H,

2015 Thurs H Mon A,

2016 Fri A Mon H,

2017 Fri H Mon A



Not quite alternate is it.

2007, we played at home on Good Friday. Its was the first derby of the SL ear, We beat them 22-14.As already pointed out, 2012 was switched having originally been away on Good Friday.