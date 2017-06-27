WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Clash of fixtures with the Tiggers.

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 5:02 pm
davey37 Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 21, 2003 1:24 pm
Posts: 3409
Location: West Hull
I smell a rat here.

Just seen that the Tigers home match with Aston villa next March has been moved forward 24 hours from Saturday 31st March to Friday 30th March. I.e. Good Friday.

Seems very early to move a fixture and can't see it being due to TV.

Has it been done so we can't play at home then?

What reason have they given?

Am I reading too much into it?
Re: Clash of fixtures with the Tiggers.

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 5:13 pm
Dave K. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17913
Location: Back in Hull.
davey37 wrote:
I smell a rat here.

Just seen that the Tigers home match with Aston villa next March has been moved forward 24 hours from Saturday 31st March to Friday 30th March. I.e. Good Friday.

Seems very early to move a fixture and can't see it being due to TV.

Has it been done so we can't play at home then?

What reason have they given?

Am I reading too much into it?


We played at home this year so will be away next year, so no issue
Re: Clash of fixtures with the Tiggers.

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 5:17 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24824
Location: West Yorkshire
Weren't we at home on Good Friday this year? If so default is home game Easter Monday?
Re: Clash of fixtures with the Tiggers.

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 5:19 pm
Brid B&W Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Jul 18, 2012 7:41 pm
Posts: 120
davey37 wrote:
I smell a rat here.

Just seen that the Tigers home match with Aston villa next March has been moved forward 24 hours from Saturday 31st March to Friday 30th March. I.e. Good Friday.

Seems very early to move a fixture and can't see it being due to TV.

Has it been done so we can't play at home then?

What reason have they given?

Am I reading too much into it?


Championship play 2 games over easter so we will play the opposite way round. No problems for me

Re: Clash of fixtures with the Tiggers.

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 5:27 pm
davey37 Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 21, 2003 1:24 pm
Posts: 3409
Location: West Hull
Dave K. wrote:
We played at home this year so will be away next year, so no issue


Thought that was only the case with derbies?

Does that apply to all teams then?

Fair enough if so although it does seem early for them to switch it.
Re: Clash of fixtures with the Tiggers.

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 5:35 pm
PCollinson1990 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 554
davey37 wrote:
Fair enough if so although it does seem early for them to switch it.


Not if they already knew, you can't switch a fixture before it's announced.

Re: Clash of fixtures with the Tiggers.

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 6:04 pm
davey37 Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 21, 2003 1:24 pm
Posts: 3409
Location: West Hull
PCollinson1990 wrote:
Not if they already knew, you can't switch a fixture before it's announced.


Already knew what?

If we are going to be at home on Easter Monday then why move their game?

All championship teams will be scheduled to play Easter Saturday and Monday. Don't think others have brought the game forward.
Re: Clash of fixtures with the Tiggers.

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 6:20 pm
PCollinson1990 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 554
davey37 wrote:
Already knew what?

If we are going to be at home on Easter Monday then why move their game?

All championship teams will be scheduled to play Easter Saturday and Monday. Don't think others have brought the game forward.

It doesn't affect us, end of story, surely?

Re: Clash of fixtures with the Tiggers.

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 6:23 pm
Armavinit User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue May 24, 2011 7:40 pm
Posts: 635
Mulder and Scully are on the case. Yes, I think your reading too much into it. Maybe for TV. Don't Sky show Championship games on Friday evening?

