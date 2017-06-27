I smell a rat here.
Just seen that the Tigers home match with Aston villa next March has been moved forward 24 hours from Saturday 31st March to Friday 30th March. I.e. Good Friday.
Seems very early to move a fixture and can't see it being due to TV.
Has it been done so we can't play at home then?
What reason have they given?
Am I reading too much into it?
