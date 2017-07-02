nottinghamtiger wrote:
Only two points separate 2nd to 5th in the league.
One of Hull, Salford, Leeds or Wakefield will miss out.
I wonder if Cas will start resting players against teams they want to be in the top four (Wakefield)?
You worked that one out well squire, as for resting players against Wakefield I'm sure that's Powell's priority giving us a helping hand