Hull V Cas Friday

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 11:49 am
nottinghamtiger wrote:
Only two points separate 2nd to 5th in the league.
One of Hull, Salford, Leeds or Wakefield will miss out.
I wonder if Cas will start resting players against teams they want to be in the top four (Wakefield)?

You worked that one out well squire, as for resting players against Wakefield I'm sure that's Powell's priority giving us a helping hand :roll:

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 4:57 pm
Dave K. wrote:
I've never seen so many Cas fans on RLFANS, not sure there was this many commenting on theads when we won the other two games.

I've been posting for a long time. Will always post on opposition's pages when we play them win or lose as we don't have our on rlfans page anymore really. No interest.

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 9:35 am
cas all the way wrote:
Cas and Hull fans used to love each other. It is a sad time right now.


I wouldn't let a few p*ssed up trolls posting on an internet forum tarnish that for you. The relationship between Hull FC and Castleford fans has always being excellent. Cas are certainly my second team. They remind me a lot of Hull, often fly below the radar and then come out fighting.

FWIW, I think Cas deserved the two points on Friday, as I think we deserved to go through to the semi finals.
