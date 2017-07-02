cas all the way wrote: Cas and Hull fans used to love each other. It is a sad time right now.

I wouldn't let a few p*ssed up trolls posting on an internet forum tarnish that for you. The relationship between Hull FC and Castleford fans has always being excellent. Cas are certainly my second team. They remind me a lot of Hull, often fly below the radar and then come out fighting.FWIW, I think Cas deserved the two points on Friday, as I think we deserved to go through to the semi finals.