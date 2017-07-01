WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hull V Cas Friday

Re: Hull V Cas Friday

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 12:02 pm
Chris71
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 10:46 am
Posts: 4043
Location: Never never land away with the fairies
Parkside Freddie wrote:
You watching the right sport?

There was no force, no raising on of the leg and coming down with pressure.

Absolutely no evidence of malice whatsoever. Tell me if that was Watts or Kelly you'd think it was malicious? Utter nonsense.


Total poop suggest you watch Gale step on the foot then move the reapply his foot on the joint of the ankle. Gale knew full well what he was doing and like I said it's not so much what he did it's the intent of the action.

With regards to it being a Hull player I'd be disappointed to see it, same as I was when Manu chicken winged Atkins and rightly copped a ban for it.
I really enjoy long walks especially when they are taken by people I don't like!

Re: Hull V Cas Friday

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 12:05 pm
Chris71
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 10:46 am
Posts: 4043
Location: Never never land away with the fairies
Parkside Freddie wrote:

Amazing how attitudes have changed towards Cas, is it because they're not a easy 2 points anymore and opposition fans can't give them a patronising pat on the head?



Just shows how much you know and disrespect you give Cas as they have never been a team that was an easy 2pts.
I really enjoy long walks especially when they are taken by people I don't like!

Re: Hull V Cas Friday

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 12:06 pm
Jake the Peg
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25982
Parkside Freddie wrote:
From a whopper like you that's hilarious. Absolute king of the bilge posters.

See you in the play offs, hopefully you'll have more to offer than a good 13 minutes at the end.


You want to hope we don't have more than 13 good minutes

Re: Hull V Cas Friday

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 12:19 pm
Upanunder
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Mar 19, 2016 4:15 pm
Posts: 233
I dunno where any Hull fan gets off bitching about a midget like Gale sort of standing on somebody's foot....a bit, they're totally taking the p155.
It was the Friday night game on TV ffsake, everyone can see the filthy 5h1t3 Hull get up to in the tackle, do they think nobody is watching and that if they post a bit of Gale nothingness on the internet, it will somehow look like Hull have been hard done to, and that Cas are the dirty team or something ??

Unbelievable

Re: Hull V Cas Friday

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 12:24 pm
x teacher
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Jan 23, 2009 10:11 am
Posts: 49
Some of you may have seen the reporter for The Pontefract & Castleford Express on Twitter after the QF.
"Cas were refereed out of that. Lost because of the penalty goals, that's not how rugby league should be played."
After the match last night I tweeted to him. Any comment about penalty goals after tonight?
15 hours later and I await his reply. Not holding my breath!

Re: Hull V Cas Friday

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 12:37 pm
steadygetyerboots-on
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Jun 05, 2005 5:39 pm
Posts: 969
Location: Working in the belly of the beast!
PCollinson1990 wrote:
I'm not bitter, Cas play rubbish referees well, Gale and Eden are a joke when it comes to professionalism. As I say, enjoy the rest of the season, bet you'll take thousands to Wakefield...


Ha ha! Not bitter? You're doing an excellent impression of someone who is! It's practically seeping out of you!
"Stand by me as I stand by you, be brave and dare to dream".

Re: Hull V Cas Friday

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 12:43 pm
threepennystander
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Sep 10, 2011 9:30 am
Posts: 298
Cas deserved it overy the 80 fo me but the fact we only clicked in attack the last 15,out scored them trys wise and they only scored on the back of our mistakes yet our trys were created ourselves should be more worrying for them than us. They defended well for large parts of the game and although I wouldn't blame the ref for the loss I do think they got a lot of 50/50's but you could argue they was home team decisions like we had at kc. Powell may have got the 2 but I think we still have the beating of cas and last night won't of damaged the players belief of that

Re: Hull V Cas Friday

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 1:43 pm
PCollinson1990
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 586
steadygetyerboots-on wrote:
Ha ha! Not bitter? You're doing an excellent impression of someone who is! It's practically seeping out of you!

If you say so, I suggest you watch the game again.

Re: Hull V Cas Friday

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 2:22 pm
fixem

Joined: Tue Jul 15, 2014 2:55 pm
Posts: 8
One thing which has not been mentioned on the forum about last night's game is the kicking by both sides. In this aspect Hull were clearly second best. Gale was able to direct his up and unders high and accurate. Apart from Talanoa's unfortunate lapse Hull defended this bombardment well. Invariably, however, the player defending the kick, usually Shaul, was dumped to the ground where he caught the ball, immediately putting the team under pressure and on the backfoot. Hull's up and unders, on the other hand, were not so well directed or accurate. The team was not able to get up quick enough to attack the defending player, who was mostly able to return the ball 10 metres or so before being tackled.

In recent games Connor has been putting in the up and unders with no little skill. The Hull attackers were able to get up on the defender and put him under pressure. Why did Connor not do some of the kicking last night?

The same problem when attacking the line. Gales kicks were varied, accurate and mostly along the ground. Again Hull did well to defend these, but you always felt that they were under pressure and a try would come at any moment. Hull's kicking strategy on the sixth tackle was woeful. I cannot remember one occasion when Cas appeared to be pressurised from the type of kicks to which Gale was subjecting Hull.

Radford wants Hull to be more savvy when attacking. An improved kicking game would help.

In my opinion Hull were the better team last night, but they do constantly shoot themselves in the foot. Gifting sides like Cas easy tries (they did it in the cup tie as well) is not clever, especially when Hull seem to have to work for their tries. The more Hull concede easy tries the more opponents will turn up expecting Christmas to arrive at some time in the game.

Re: Hull V Cas Friday

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 2:23 pm
Mrs Barista
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24845
Location: West Yorkshire
Jake the Peg wrote:
You want to hope we don't have more than 13 good minutes

:lol:
