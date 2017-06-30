A really disappointing defeat for me. To score 4 tries to 3 when we gifted them 2 of those and the other came from a really poor last tackle play and to come away with nothing is pretty galling. I thought the defence was excellent. We dealt with their fancy shift plays with ease and I don't remember them creating one real try scoring opportunity all night.



Overall I thought the weather probably did for us more than cas or the ref (who I thought made some poor decisions on both sides). The wet conditions led to us being too conservative with the ball early on which made it easy for cas to defend, plus it made it really hard for the back 3 to really get us on the front foot. Add in the dropped ball for talanoa and I reckon we'd win comfotably in the dry.



Plenty made beforehand about cas needing to beat us to give them belief but I'm not sure that being outscored 4 tries to 3 on their own patch, where 2 of those tries were from basic errors by us, really does that for them. i think we showed yet again we have the beating of them and a bit of composure and ball control in that first half would have seen a comfortable win for us.



Disappointing but encouraging for us.



I'm more worried about leeds than cas TBH