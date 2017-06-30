WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hull V Cas Friday

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 11:34 pm
poppys mum User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon May 30, 2005 12:03 pm
Posts: 3950
Location: Castleford
number 6 wrote:
Feel disappointed but not too down hearted.

3 errors cost us tonight. Cas barely threatened our line. Bring in ellis, green n Carlos going forward, no fears playing them.in the play offs if both teams meet up even with their injured players coming back


Like I said on another post, we also have moors and cook in the forwards to come back. Also minikin as well.
Re: Hull V Cas Friday

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 11:38 pm
number 6 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 10349
poppys mum wrote:
Like I said on another post, we also have moors and cook in the forwards to come back. Also minikin as well.



Still not worried

Re: Hull V Cas Friday

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 5:42 am
giddyupoldfella User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Mon Sep 14, 2009 6:44 pm
Posts: 467
Location: on route to old trafford via wembley
At the moment, us two look like the grand finalists (I don't think too many would disagree with that) Wigan would be the only other team who I think could compete, but they have a mountain to climb.

We put two of their tries on plate for them, and one moment from Hardaker in broken field, but besides that, defensively, we looked comfortable against the best attacking side in the competition.

I got no problem with our disallowed try, it went upstairs as no try, and the vid ref was never gonna over-rule, because it was a tight call.

I've enjoyed all three battles we've had with them so far, two well matched teams.
Re: Hull V Cas Friday

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 5:55 am
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24841
Location: West Yorkshire
poppys mum wrote:
I agree, we were out on our feet with 10/15 mins to go.
Had a lot of defending to do 2nd half due to us making sloppy mistakes and Kendal constantly penalising us.
Game of two halfs.
Hopefully next time we meet, we'll have cook and moors back, also minikin.
All in all a fair result......until next time.

Hopefully next time we have Gareth Ellis, Carlos Tuimavave, Steve Michaels and Chris Green back also. Personally I think you'll win the GF as the distraction of the cup will be huge again for us but would love it if we both made Old Trafford. Would be refreshing for the game IMO.
Re: Hull V Cas Friday

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 6:31 am
Hasbag User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Sun Feb 26, 2012 7:52 pm
Posts: 1740
Location: Hull
5miler wrote:
3rd time he'd done it and only got warned AFTER the try was awarded. The ref killed you tonight.

The annoying thing was that Sneyd got penalised for it later in the game. I believe that was the penalty that Gale kicked the 2.

Re: Hull V Cas Friday

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 6:35 am
Bal User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Sep 08, 2002 8:32 am
Posts: 12451
Location: Elloughton
Can't complain really. Some big wins recently. 3 big mistakes cost us the game. Defence was epic for both teams at times. Not too long ago if we had gone down to 20-4, we'd have given up and Cas would have got 40. The team spirit is excellent again this year.
Re: Hull V Cas Friday

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 6:37 am
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25972
A really disappointing defeat for me. To score 4 tries to 3 when we gifted them 2 of those and the other came from a really poor last tackle play and to come away with nothing is pretty galling. I thought the defence was excellent. We dealt with their fancy shift plays with ease and I don't remember them creating one real try scoring opportunity all night.

Overall I thought the weather probably did for us more than cas or the ref (who I thought made some poor decisions on both sides). The wet conditions led to us being too conservative with the ball early on which made it easy for cas to defend, plus it made it really hard for the back 3 to really get us on the front foot. Add in the dropped ball for talanoa and I reckon we'd win comfotably in the dry.

Plenty made beforehand about cas needing to beat us to give them belief but I'm not sure that being outscored 4 tries to 3 on their own patch, where 2 of those tries were from basic errors by us, really does that for them. i think we showed yet again we have the beating of them and a bit of composure and ball control in that first half would have seen a comfortable win for us.

Disappointing but encouraging for us.

I'm more worried about leeds than cas TBH

Re: Hull V Cas Friday

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 6:39 am
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25972
poppys mum wrote:
I agree, we were out on our feet with 10/15 mins to go.
Had a lot of defending to do 2nd half due to us making sloppy mistakes and Kendal constantly penalising us.
Game of two halfs.
Hopefully next time we meet, we'll have cook and moors back, also minikin.
All in all a fair result......until next time.

Penalty count was 7 - 6 in your favour.

I agree, a game of 2 halfs. One where we gifted you 20 points and were too conservative with teh ball, and one where the ref gifted you the 2 to win it and we opened your defence 3 times

Re: Hull V Cas Friday

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 7:27 am
classov78 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Mon Jul 12, 2010 6:10 pm
Posts: 115
cas all the way wrote:
If true then I agree. Penalty should have been given but I was too busy watching the ball to notice.

Anyway as sad id earlier. 3 major close games so far but you definitely have the edge on us at present. I do worry about meeting you in the enplay offs. More so than anyone else.

ditto my friend on balance i think the result was right but the ref was poor

Re: Hull V Cas Friday

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 7:28 am
PCollinson1990 Cheeky half-back
Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 574
Mrs Barista wrote:
Hopefully next time we have Gareth Ellis, Carlos Tuimavave, Steve Michaels and Chris Green back also. Personally I think you'll win the GF as the distraction of the cup will be huge again for us but would love it if we both made Old Trafford. Would be refreshing for the game IMO.

I can't see Ellis back in, and I think the club know it. He's a great asset off the pitch, but another injury could have long term implications, we missed Tuimavave and Michaels more than Ellis last night, defence wasnt a huge problem.
