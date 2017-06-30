|
number 6 wrote:
Feel disappointed but not too down hearted.
3 errors cost us tonight. Cas barely threatened our line. Bring in ellis, green n Carlos going forward, no fears playing them.in the play offs if both teams meet up even with their injured players coming back
Like I said on another post, we also have moors and cook in the forwards to come back. Also minikin as well.
Fri Jun 30, 2017 11:38 pm
poppys mum wrote:
Like I said on another post, we also have moors and cook in the forwards to come back. Also minikin as well.
Still not worried
Sat Jul 01, 2017 5:42 am
At the moment, us two look like the grand finalists (I don't think too many would disagree with that) Wigan would be the only other team who I think could compete, but they have a mountain to climb.
We put two of their tries on plate for them, and one moment from Hardaker in broken field, but besides that, defensively, we looked comfortable against the best attacking side in the competition.
I got no problem with our disallowed try, it went upstairs as no try, and the vid ref was never gonna over-rule, because it was a tight call.
I've enjoyed all three battles we've had with them so far, two well matched teams.
Last edited by giddyupoldfella
on Sat Jul 01, 2017 6:04 am, edited 1 time in total.
Sat Jul 01, 2017 5:55 am
poppys mum wrote:
I agree, we were out on our feet with 10/15 mins to go.
Had a lot of defending to do 2nd half due to us making sloppy mistakes and Kendal constantly penalising us.
Game of two halfs.
Hopefully next time we meet, we'll have cook and moors back, also minikin.
All in all a fair result......until next time.
Hopefully next time we have Gareth Ellis, Carlos Tuimavave, Steve Michaels and Chris Green back also. Personally I think you'll win the GF as the distraction of the cup will be huge again for us but would love it if we both made Old Trafford. Would be refreshing for the game IMO.
Sat Jul 01, 2017 6:31 am
5miler wrote:
3rd time he'd done it and only got warned AFTER the try was awarded. The ref killed you tonight.
The annoying thing was that Sneyd got penalised for it later in the game. I believe that was the penalty that Gale kicked the 2.
Sat Jul 01, 2017 6:35 am
Bal
Gold RLFANS Member
Can't complain really. Some big wins recently. 3 big mistakes cost us the game. Defence was epic for both teams at times. Not too long ago if we had gone down to 20-4, we'd have given up and Cas would have got 40. The team spirit is excellent again this year.
Sat Jul 01, 2017 6:37 am
A really disappointing defeat for me. To score 4 tries to 3 when we gifted them 2 of those and the other came from a really poor last tackle play and to come away with nothing is pretty galling. I thought the defence was excellent. We dealt with their fancy shift plays with ease and I don't remember them creating one real try scoring opportunity all night.
Overall I thought the weather probably did for us more than cas or the ref (who I thought made some poor decisions on both sides). The wet conditions led to us being too conservative with the ball early on which made it easy for cas to defend, plus it made it really hard for the back 3 to really get us on the front foot. Add in the dropped ball for talanoa and I reckon we'd win comfotably in the dry.
Plenty made beforehand about cas needing to beat us to give them belief but I'm not sure that being outscored 4 tries to 3 on their own patch, where 2 of those tries were from basic errors by us, really does that for them. i think we showed yet again we have the beating of them and a bit of composure and ball control in that first half would have seen a comfortable win for us.
Disappointing but encouraging for us.
I'm more worried about leeds than cas TBH
Sat Jul 01, 2017 6:39 am
poppys mum wrote:
I agree, we were out on our feet with 10/15 mins to go.
Had a lot of defending to do 2nd half due to us making sloppy mistakes and Kendal constantly penalising us.
Game of two halfs.
Hopefully next time we meet, we'll have cook and moors back, also minikin.
All in all a fair result......until next time.
Penalty count was 7 - 6 in your favour.
I agree, a game of 2 halfs. One where we gifted you 20 points and were too conservative with teh ball, and one where the ref gifted you the 2 to win it and we opened your defence 3 times
Sat Jul 01, 2017 7:27 am
cas all the way wrote:
If true then I agree. Penalty should have been given but I was too busy watching the ball to notice.
Anyway as sad id earlier. 3 major close games so far but you definitely have the edge on us at present. I do worry about meeting you in the enplay offs. More so than anyone else.
ditto my friend on balance i think the result was right but the ref was poor
Sat Jul 01, 2017 7:28 am
Mrs Barista wrote:
Hopefully next time we have Gareth Ellis, Carlos Tuimavave, Steve Michaels and Chris Green back also. Personally I think you'll win the GF as the distraction of the cup will be huge again for us but would love it if we both made Old Trafford. Would be refreshing for the game IMO.
I can't see Ellis back in, and I think the club know it. He's a great asset off the pitch, but another injury could have long term implications, we missed Tuimavave and Michaels more than Ellis last night, defence wasnt a huge problem.
