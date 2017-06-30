number 6 wrote:
Feel disappointed but not too down hearted.
3 errors cost us tonight. Cas barely threatened our line. Bring in ellis, green n Carlos going forward, no fears playing them.in the play offs if both teams meet up even with their injured players coming back
3 errors cost us tonight. Cas barely threatened our line. Bring in ellis, green n Carlos going forward, no fears playing them.in the play offs if both teams meet up even with their injured players coming back
Like I said on another post, we also have moors and cook in the forwards to come back. Also minikin as well.