Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
Cas were the better team for 60 minutes but that was more down to what we did wrong tham what they did right. They defended really well at times and played with good intensity, but they offered very little attacking threat. We didnt necessarily deserve to win, but there are a few moral victories to take from that.
I don't agree, thought it was well matched for 60 mins, both teams defending strongly but not clicking in attack, the only difference was the 2/3 mistakes by us that led to their try's.
Fri Jun 30, 2017 10:07 pm
Tinkerman23 wrote:
You miss the first 10-15 mins
Fairly even. We maybe edged it, but Cas were getting stuck in too early on.
Fri Jun 30, 2017 10:11 pm
Dave K. wrote:
I don't agree, thought it was well matched for 60 mins, both teams defending strongly but not clicking in attack, the only difference was the 2/3 mistakes by us that led to their try's.
The teams were very well matched I agree, in fact we probably created a little bit more than they did, but we made those errors and Cas didnt, so almost by definition they were the better team. But as I said earlier on, theres nothing to be concerned about if we play them again in the semis. We've got their number imo.
Fri Jun 30, 2017 10:12 pm
Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
Fairly even. We maybe edged it, but Cas were getting stuck in too early on.
Thought we was battering them to be honest , that snyed pass that gave them a try really gave them a lift and some momentum , think we'd of scored next if that didnt happen and cas would of been struggling, but I guess thats just the way it goes , fairplay to cas , punished our mistakes impressively
Fri Jun 30, 2017 10:27 pm
I am not worried about meeting Cas again. Good side for sure but we know we can beat them. Great effort tonight and we gifted it them really and had a couple of dodgy ones from the officials (Swings and roundabouts this so no complaints here)
Know your Enemy
Fri Jun 30, 2017 10:33 pm
Hasbag wrote:
Talk about gifting points.
Surprised Sene-Lefeo didn't get penalised for pushing the markers. Fonua has been pinged for that a few times this year.
3rd time he'd done it and only got warned AFTER the try was awarded. The ref killed you tonight.
Fri Jun 30, 2017 10:51 pm
Cas fan in peace .
Tonights game showed the best two teams in the league .
Thought the ref had an indifferent game for both teams , and a draw was probably a fair result. You lot are a credit to your team , ive never talked to a bad fan in 26 years , knowledgable , genuine people who love rugby league and travel in numbers. I hope you win the CC and hopefully see you in October .
Fri Jun 30, 2017 11:08 pm
Tinkerman23 wrote:
Why? Who the fuccck are you dave , your fucccking nobody who thinks hes in the know and part of the coaching staff, your the priccck dave , no one else, but I guess , you know that , thats why you replied
Bless....too many lagers !
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"
Fri Jun 30, 2017 11:11 pm
Feel disappointed but not too down hearted.
3 errors cost us tonight. Cas barely threatened our line. Bring in ellis, green n Carlos going forward, no fears playing them.in the play offs if both teams meet up even with their injured players coming back
Fri Jun 30, 2017 11:32 pm
Mrs Barista wrote:
Pretty much - if you gift Cas a 3 score lead at home by HT you're done for. Terrific comeback but still likely to end the weekend 4th. As previously discussed. We are finishing games really well right now. We were behind the sticks and Cas looked shot in the last 15 whereas we were just getting warmed up.
I agree, we were out on our feet with 10/15 mins to go.
Had a lot of defending to do 2nd half due to us making sloppy mistakes and Kendal constantly penalising us.
Game of two halfs.
Hopefully next time we meet, we'll have cook and moors back, also minikin.
All in all a fair result......until next time.
