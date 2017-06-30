WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hull V Cas Friday

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Hull V Cas Friday

 
Post a reply

Re: Hull V Cas Friday

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 10:05 pm
Dave K. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17934
Location: Back in Hull.
Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
Cas were the better team for 60 minutes but that was more down to what we did wrong tham what they did right. They defended really well at times and played with good intensity, but they offered very little attacking threat. We didnt necessarily deserve to win, but there are a few moral victories to take from that.


I don't agree, thought it was well matched for 60 mins, both teams defending strongly but not clicking in attack, the only difference was the 2/3 mistakes by us that led to their try's.

Re: Hull V Cas Friday

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 10:07 pm
Mr. Zucchini Head Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 8:10 pm
Posts: 10494
Tinkerman23 wrote:
You miss the first 10-15 mins


Fairly even. We maybe edged it, but Cas were getting stuck in too early on.

Re: Hull V Cas Friday

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 10:11 pm
Mr. Zucchini Head Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 8:10 pm
Posts: 10494
Dave K. wrote:
I don't agree, thought it was well matched for 60 mins, both teams defending strongly but not clicking in attack, the only difference was the 2/3 mistakes by us that led to their try's.


The teams were very well matched I agree, in fact we probably created a little bit more than they did, but we made those errors and Cas didnt, so almost by definition they were the better team. But as I said earlier on, theres nothing to be concerned about if we play them again in the semis. We've got their number imo.

Re: Hull V Cas Friday

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 10:12 pm
Tinkerman23 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jan 20, 2010 9:37 pm
Posts: 1654
Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
Fairly even. We maybe edged it, but Cas were getting stuck in too early on.

Thought we was battering them to be honest , that snyed pass that gave them a try really gave them a lift and some momentum , think we'd of scored next if that didnt happen and cas would of been struggling, but I guess thats just the way it goes , fairplay to cas , punished our mistakes impressively

Re: Hull V Cas Friday

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 10:27 pm
hull smallears User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Aug 31, 2005 7:15 pm
Posts: 8408
Location: Location Location
I am not worried about meeting Cas again. Good side for sure but we know we can beat them. Great effort tonight and we gifted it them really and had a couple of dodgy ones from the officials (Swings and roundabouts this so no complaints here)
Know your Enemy

Re: Hull V Cas Friday

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 10:33 pm
5miler Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sat Jul 09, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 3
Hasbag wrote:
Talk about gifting points.
Surprised Sene-Lefeo didn't get penalised for pushing the markers. Fonua has been pinged for that a few times this year.

3rd time he'd done it and only got warned AFTER the try was awarded. The ref killed you tonight.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: *H*FC, 5miler, anijay, Armavinit, barham red, BraddersFC, Budgiezilla, Chris71, ComeOnYouUll, Docsnedge, Erik the not red, Fields of Fire, fosdyke99, FrEaK-HullFC, freddyfox73, Hasbag, Hessle Roader, Homenaway, Irregular Hoops, jus@casvegas, knockersbumpMKII, Mr. Zucchini Head, oooh Gravy!, Paddyfc, Parkside Freddie, Punos, rodney_trotter, rover 2000, Saint_Claire, SirStan, Tinkerman23, Touchliner, Towns88 and 458 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,594,4811,82776,0664,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Fri : 09:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
20
- 10ST GEORGE
TV
  
 FT 
Fri : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
12
- 42MELBOURNE
TV
  
 FT 
Fri : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
24
- 22HULL FC
  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CANBERRA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 17:00
SL
CATALANS
v
LEIGH
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
GLOUC  
 > Sat : 18:30
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WARRINGTON < 
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
SOUTHS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
v
SWINTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM