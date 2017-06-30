Dave K. wrote: I don't agree, thought it was well matched for 60 mins, both teams defending strongly but not clicking in attack, the only difference was the 2/3 mistakes by us that led to their try's.

The teams were very well matched I agree, in fact we probably created a little bit more than they did, but we made those errors and Cas didnt, so almost by definition they were the better team. But as I said earlier on, theres nothing to be concerned about if we play them again in the semis. We've got their number imo.