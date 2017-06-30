|
Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
Cas were the better team for 60 minutes but that was more down to what we did wrong tham what they did right. They defended really well at times and played with good intensity, but they offered very little attacking threat. We didnt necessarily deserve to win, but there are a few moral victories to take from that.
I don't agree, thought it was well matched for 60 mins, both teams defending strongly but not clicking in attack, the only difference was the 2/3 mistakes by us that led to their try's.
Fri Jun 30, 2017 10:07 pm
Tinkerman23 wrote:
You miss the first 10-15 mins
Fairly even. We maybe edged it, but Cas were getting stuck in too early on.
Fri Jun 30, 2017 10:11 pm
Dave K. wrote:
I don't agree, thought it was well matched for 60 mins, both teams defending strongly but not clicking in attack, the only difference was the 2/3 mistakes by us that led to their try's.
The teams were very well matched I agree, in fact we probably created a little bit more than they did, but we made those errors and Cas didnt, so almost by definition they were the better team. But as I said earlier on, theres nothing to be concerned about if we play them again in the semis. We've got their number imo.
Fri Jun 30, 2017 10:12 pm
Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
Fairly even. We maybe edged it, but Cas were getting stuck in too early on.
Thought we was battering them to be honest , that snyed pass that gave them a try really gave them a lift and some momentum , think we'd of scored next if that didnt happen and cas would of been struggling, but I guess thats just the way it goes , fairplay to cas , punished our mistakes impressively
Fri Jun 30, 2017 10:27 pm
I am not worried about meeting Cas again. Good side for sure but we know we can beat them. Great effort tonight and we gifted it them really and had a couple of dodgy ones from the officials (Swings and roundabouts this so no complaints here)
Know your Enemy
Fri Jun 30, 2017 10:33 pm
Hasbag wrote:
Talk about gifting points.
Surprised Sene-Lefeo didn't get penalised for pushing the markers. Fonua has been pinged for that a few times this year.
3rd time he'd done it and only got warned AFTER the try was awarded. The ref killed you tonight.
