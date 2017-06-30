WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hull V Cas Friday

Fri Jun 30, 2017 5:54 pm
Wilde 3
Resting? Today isnt that important in the scheme of things

Re: Hull V Cas Friday

Fri Jun 30, 2017 6:34 pm
cas all the way
Wilde 3 wrote:
Resting? Today isnt that important in the scheme of things


It is if you want a home play off tie.

Re: Hull V Cas Friday

Fri Jun 30, 2017 7:10 pm
Fields of Fire
What a pass by Jake great start.

Re: Hull V Cas Friday

Fri Jun 30, 2017 7:19 pm
bonaire
Fields of Fire wrote:
What a pass by Jake great start.


what a pass by Sneyd
we have started giving away penalties now Cas have scored

Re: Hull V Cas Friday

Fri Jun 30, 2017 7:27 pm
Mrs Barista
There it is.
Image

Re: Hull V Cas Friday

Fri Jun 30, 2017 7:29 pm
Hasbag
Talk about gifting points.
Surprised Sene-Lefeo didn't get penalised for pushing the markers. Fonua has been pinged for that a few times this year.

Re: Hull V Cas Friday

Fri Jun 30, 2017 7:29 pm
the cal train
Committing suicide here
Re: Hull V Cas Friday

Fri Jun 30, 2017 7:31 pm
cas all the way
Hasbag wrote:
Talk about gifting points.
Surprised Sene-Lefeo didn't get penalised for pushing the markers. Fonua has been pinged for that a few times this year.


I'm surprised too. Noticed a few times. He's had a warning from ref now.
