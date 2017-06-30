|
Joined:
Mon Feb 17, 2003 2:21 pmPosts:
10946Location:
SL For Good
|
Karen wrote:
Mrs B was simply responding to the below statement:
Not sure what she did wrong there tbh.
It's pretty pathetic tbh, all clubs have some people who talk rubbish that's just the nature of people. It's not a cas thing at all for example this week iv read hull fans views saying they would smash us and one hull fan has even gone as far as to say you would compete in the nrl.
|
|
Fri Jun 30, 2017 11:34 am
|
Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 572
|
Cas Till I Die wrote:
It's pretty pathetic tbh, all clubs have some people who talk rubbish that's just the nature of people. It's not a cas thing at all for example this week iv read hull fans views saying they would smash us and one hull fan has even gone as far as to say you would compete in the nrl.
Where have you read these comments?
|
|
Fri Jun 30, 2017 11:45 am
|
Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am
Posts: 5408
|
Cas Till I Die wrote:
It's pretty pathetic tbh, all clubs have some people who talk rubbish that's just the nature of people. It's not a cas thing at all for example this week iv read hull fans views saying they would smash us and one hull fan has even gone as far as to say you would compete in the nrl.
Difference being, we would only compete in the NRL, you would smash Melbourne!
|
|
Fri Jun 30, 2017 1:32 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17920
Location: Back in Hull.
|
I don't think it is negative just realistic, Cas are a very good side and both games have been pretty tight, if the two best teams play three times, it's unlikely one team will win three times.
Can we will,certainly, but Cas are rightly favourites and if i had to put money on it, I would put it on Cas.
No disgrace if we get beat tonight, as long as the effort is there, still a long way to go and for the 2nd season running I'm happy with the position we are in.
|
|
Fri Jun 30, 2017 1:35 pm
|
Joined:
Mon Feb 17, 2003 2:21 pmPosts:
10946Location:
SL For Good
|
Wilde 3 wrote:
Difference being, we would only compete in the NRL, you would smash Melbourne!
Difference being one is a Hull fan talking balls and the other is a Cas fan talking balls. Don't be so thick.
|
|
Fri Jun 30, 2017 1:39 pm
|
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 1918
|
Cas Till I Die wrote:
Difference being one is a Hull fan talking balls and the other is a Cas fan talking balls. Don't be so thick.
|
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
|
Fri Jun 30, 2017 1:41 pm
|
Joined:
Mon Feb 17, 2003 2:21 pmPosts:
10946Location:
SL For Good
|
|
|
Fri Jun 30, 2017 1:48 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24831
Location: West Yorkshire
|
Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
4th is entirely possible. But every game you play it down as though we don't stand a chance. I just dont get it, is it your way of trying to take pressure off the team or are you just hugely glass half empty?
We lost to Leigh and Catalans though and scraped a point against Wire, all these are bottom 4 teams. Cas are at home with minimal injuries and have been credited I think as reinventing the sport this season. Don't get me wrong I'll be on the Aperol Spritz tonight if we win. My glass is overflowing. We're top 4 and still in the cup, which we is currently ours.
|
|
Fri Jun 30, 2017 5:46 pm
|
Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm
Posts: 1558
|
Any idea whats wrong with Tuimavave?
Surely cant have been dropped for Griffin
|
|
Fri Jun 30, 2017 5:53 pm
|
Joined: Sun Aug 18, 2013 3:53 pm
Posts: 489
Location: Kingswood the greatest place to live in Hull
|
bonaire wrote:
Any idea whats wrong with Tuimavave?
Surely cant have been dropped for Griffin
Let's hope its just a little niggle so no point risking him let's use our squad.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Bandicoot, BrianGriffin, C for Cuckoo, Cardiff_05, ComeOnYouUll, Dave K., Fields of Fire, fosdyke99, Frosties., giddyupoldfella, Hessle Roader, Jake the Peg, knockersbumpMKII, Offy, oooh Gravy!, pepos, shauney, SirStan, themightynortherner, Touchliner, Towns88, vitch, Wellsy13, yorksguy1865 and 277 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk
|