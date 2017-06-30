WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hull V Cas Friday

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Hull V Cas Friday

 
Post a reply

Re: Hull V Cas Friday

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 11:18 am
Cas Till I Die User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 17, 2003 2:21 pm
Posts: 10946
Location: SL For Good
Karen wrote:
Mrs B was simply responding to the below statement:

Not sure what she did wrong there tbh.


It's pretty pathetic tbh, all clubs have some people who talk rubbish that's just the nature of people. It's not a cas thing at all for example this week iv read hull fans views saying they would smash us and one hull fan has even gone as far as to say you would compete in the nrl.

Re: Hull V Cas Friday

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 11:34 am
PCollinson1990 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 572
Cas Till I Die wrote:
It's pretty pathetic tbh, all clubs have some people who talk rubbish that's just the nature of people. It's not a cas thing at all for example this week iv read hull fans views saying they would smash us and one hull fan has even gone as far as to say you would compete in the nrl.

Where have you read these comments?

Re: Hull V Cas Friday

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 11:45 am
Wilde 3 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am
Posts: 5408
Cas Till I Die wrote:
It's pretty pathetic tbh, all clubs have some people who talk rubbish that's just the nature of people. It's not a cas thing at all for example this week iv read hull fans views saying they would smash us and one hull fan has even gone as far as to say you would compete in the nrl.



Difference being, we would only compete in the NRL, you would smash Melbourne! :lol:

Re: Hull V Cas Friday

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 1:32 pm
Dave K. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17920
Location: Back in Hull.
I don't think it is negative just realistic, Cas are a very good side and both games have been pretty tight, if the two best teams play three times, it's unlikely one team will win three times.

Can we will,certainly, but Cas are rightly favourites and if i had to put money on it, I would put it on Cas.

No disgrace if we get beat tonight, as long as the effort is there, still a long way to go and for the 2nd season running I'm happy with the position we are in.

Re: Hull V Cas Friday

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 1:35 pm
Cas Till I Die User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 17, 2003 2:21 pm
Posts: 10946
Location: SL For Good
Wilde 3 wrote:
Difference being, we would only compete in the NRL, you would smash Melbourne! :lol:


Difference being one is a Hull fan talking balls and the other is a Cas fan talking balls. Don't be so thick.

Re: Hull V Cas Friday

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 1:39 pm
DGM User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 1918
Cas Till I Die wrote:
Difference being one is a Hull fan talking balls and the other is a Cas fan talking balls. Don't be so thick.


Image
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.

Re: Hull V Cas Friday

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 1:41 pm
Cas Till I Die User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 17, 2003 2:21 pm
Posts: 10946
Location: SL For Good
PCollinson1990 wrote:
Where have you read these comments?


https://www.facebook.com/nrl/posts/10154902351008074:0

Re: Hull V Cas Friday

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 1:48 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24831
Location: West Yorkshire
Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
4th is entirely possible. But every game you play it down as though we don't stand a chance. I just dont get it, is it your way of trying to take pressure off the team or are you just hugely glass half empty?

We lost to Leigh and Catalans though and scraped a point against Wire, all these are bottom 4 teams. Cas are at home with minimal injuries and have been credited I think as reinventing the sport this season. Don't get me wrong I'll be on the Aperol Spritz tonight if we win. My glass is overflowing. We're top 4 and still in the cup, which we is currently ours.
Image

Re: Hull V Cas Friday

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 5:46 pm
bonaire Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm
Posts: 1558
Any idea whats wrong with Tuimavave?
Surely cant have been dropped for Griffin

Re: Hull V Cas Friday

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 5:53 pm
Fields of Fire User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Aug 18, 2013 3:53 pm
Posts: 489
Location: Kingswood the greatest place to live in Hull
bonaire wrote:
Any idea whats wrong with Tuimavave?
Surely cant have been dropped for Griffin


Let's hope its just a little niggle so no point risking him let's use our squad.
PreviousNext

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bandicoot, BrianGriffin, C for Cuckoo, Cardiff_05, ComeOnYouUll, Dave K., Fields of Fire, fosdyke99, Frosties., giddyupoldfella, Hessle Roader, Jake the Peg, knockersbumpMKII, Offy, oooh Gravy!, pepos, shauney, SirStan, themightynortherner, Touchliner, Towns88, vitch, Wellsy13, yorksguy1865 and 277 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,594,2561,87576,0664,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Fri : 09:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
20
- 10ST GEORGE
TV
  
 FT 
Fri : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
12
- 42MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CANBERRA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 17:00
SL
CATALANS
v
LEIGH
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
GLOUC  
 > Sat : 18:30
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WARRINGTON < 
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
SOUTHS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
v
SWINTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM