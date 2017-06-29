WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hull V Cas Friday

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Hull V Cas Friday

 
Post a reply

Re: Hull V Cas Friday

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 8:52 pm
Dave K. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17918
Location: Back in Hull.
Mrs Barista wrote:
Image


Thanks Mrs B, a great post from a Cas fan there.

Re: Hull V Cas Friday

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 9:02 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24830
Location: West Yorkshire
Dave K. wrote:
Thanks Mrs B, a great post from a Cas fan there.

No worries Dave. :lol:

So it looks like we'll be 4th after this weekend, Cas 4/9 with the bookies.
Image

Re: Hull V Cas Friday

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 9:02 pm
Mr. Zucchini Head Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 8:10 pm
Posts: 10483
Dave K. wrote:
Thanks Mrs B, a great post from a Cas fan there.


In his defence he did say with their best 17 and they did have one player missing, so...

Re: Hull V Cas Friday

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 9:03 pm
Mr. Zucchini Head Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 8:10 pm
Posts: 10483
Mrs Barista wrote:
No worries Dave. :lol:

So it looks like we'll be 4th after this weekend, Cas 4/9 with the bookies.


Oh for god's sake. Not this again.

Re: Hull V Cas Friday

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 9:24 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24830
Location: West Yorkshire
Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
Oh for god's sake. Not this again.

Sorry, but as it stands:
We are third
Salford are at home to 7th placed Huddersfield
We are away at the team top by 6 with a game in hand who are keen favourites to win.

I'm not sure us finishing the weekend 4th is an entirely outlandish scenario.
Image

Re: Hull V Cas Friday

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 6:50 am
Tinkerman23 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jan 20, 2010 9:37 pm
Posts: 1636
I think this thread could be accused of been a little to negative, we are in good form, beaten them twice already, as knocker said, if we turn up with the right attitude, with a real intensity, I don't see why we cant beat them again. 32-16 Hull win

Re: Hull V Cas Friday

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 8:53 am
Davc1h Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Jun 29, 2017 12:32 pm
Posts: 1
Hi there Cas fan in peace :-)

Just for redress, it is a tiny majority of Cas fans who think this will be anything other than a desperately tough game.
Hull are a top team and will come and give it everything backed up by terrific support.

Hope its a great game and the atmosphere is what it should be.

Too tough to call IMHO.

Re: Hull V Cas Friday

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 9:02 am
Karen User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 9:13 am
Posts: 10094
Location: The right side of the river, by 49 miles!!
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
Having confidence in winning is what fans do, especially when you've being red-hot form wise. Deriding opposing fans for being confident in a win is patently just ridiculous, even worse is copying the quotes, how desperately sad!


Mrs B was simply responding to the below statement:

newgroundb4wakey wrote:
I know there are a few different Cas forums and I don't go on them all but I haven't seen that on any of them. always respected you as a poster Dave so I'll take your word for it but you have a few on here as you well know


Not sure what she did wrong there tbh.
:DAISY: Black 'n' White's Best Female 2006 & Runner Up 2007 & 2008 :DAISY:
"We will not accept a top eight finish as a barometer of supposed success at any point in the future whilst I am the owner of this club", A Pearson 23/09/2011
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Cardiff_05, FC-Steward, Karen, mwindass, Offy, Paddyfc, rodney_trotter, The FC Aces and 181 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,594,0071,77276,0644,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CANBERRA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 17:00
SL
CATALANS
v
LEIGH
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
GLOUC  
 > Sat : 18:30
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WARRINGTON < 
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
SOUTHS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
v
SWINTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM