I think this thread could be accused of been a little to negative, we are in good form, beaten them twice already, as knocker said, if we turn up with the right attitude, with a real intensity, I don't see why we cant beat them again. 32-16 Hull win
Just for redress, it is a tiny majority of Cas fans who think this will be anything other than a desperately tough game. Hull are a top team and will come and give it everything backed up by terrific support.
Hope its a great game and the atmosphere is what it should be.
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
Having confidence in winning is what fans do, especially when you've being red-hot form wise. Deriding opposing fans for being confident in a win is patently just ridiculous, even worse is copying the quotes, how desperately sad!
Mrs B was simply responding to the below statement:
newgroundb4wakey wrote:
I know there are a few different Cas forums and I don't go on them all but I haven't seen that on any of them. always respected you as a poster Dave so I'll take your word for it but you have a few on here as you well know
Not sure what she did wrong there tbh.
Black 'n' White's Best Female 2006 & Runner Up 2007 & 2008
