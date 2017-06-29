WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hull V Cas Friday

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 7:52 am
Jake the Peg
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25966
PCollinson1990 wrote:
The best (and, realistically, only) place to do our talking is on the field tomorrow night, like you I can see a Cas win, they need it more than we do, Saints next will be tough as well, Leeds and Huddersfield won't be easy either. We can't afford to go 0 from 4 before the cup game!


I think we'll win 2 of our last 4

Re: Hull V Cas Friday

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 8:00 am
PCollinson1990
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 569
Jake the Peg wrote:
I think we'll win 2 of our last 4

Leeds and Hudds?

Re: Hull V Cas Friday

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 9:12 am
Armavinit
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue May 24, 2011 7:40 pm
Posts: 639
Jake the Peg wrote:
I think we'll win 2 of our last 4

Ever the optimist, I'll go 3 from 4, Cas, Saints and Hudds. Leeds hoodoo broken in the semi 8)

Re: Hull V Cas Friday

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 10:51 am
Dave K.
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17918
Location: Back in Hull.
I think 2 would be a decent return as think we have an eye on the semi and would put is a good position to still finish in the top 4 (possible top 2) at the end of the season.

Re: Hull V Cas Friday

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 11:11 am
number 6
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 10346
cas, if we lose not a disaster, i think radford and the team will target saints and leeds as revenge games, similar to salford away after the embarrassing displays at newcastle and good friday

hudds at home can see us resting a few players

Re: Hull V Cas Friday

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 5:42 pm
Mrs Barista
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24828
Location: West Yorkshire
Image
Image

Re: Hull V Cas Friday

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 7:40 pm
knockersbumpMKII
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3793
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
But Cas didn't have their best 17 out on the field against us, nor did they perform that well, add in that we snuffed them out and did perform is why the result went our way. When Cas are on it with their best 17 I wouldn't doubt they could compete with Melbourne.

Having confidence in winning is what fans do, especially when you've being red-hot form wise. Deriding opposing fans for being confident in a win is patently just ridiculous, even worse is copying the quotes, how desperately sad!
Being confident/over confident is better than simply writing your team off halfway through the first half though eh Mrs B?

tight game, and I'm going for 28-30 to us, just need to focus on the task and do what we do best.

Come out with the wrong mentality a la Leeds/Salford/St,helens and it could be a different story.
A win keeps the ball rolling nicely, a close loss and simply being beaten by the better team on the night isn't that important in the grand scheme of things at this moment in time.

Re: Hull V Cas Friday

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 7:59 pm
Mrs Barista
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24828
Location: West Yorkshire
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
But Cas didn't have their best 17 out on the field against us, nor did they perform that well, add in that we snuffed them out and did perform is why the result went our way. When Cas are on it with their best 17 I wouldn't doubt they could compete with Melbourne.

Having confidence in winning is what fans do, especially when you've being red-hot form wise. Deriding opposing fans for being confident in a win is patently just ridiculous, even worse is copying the quotes, how desperately sad!
Being confident/over confident is better than simply writing your team off halfway through the first half though eh Mrs B?

tight game, and I'm going for 28-30 to us, just need to focus on the task and do what we do best.

Come out with the wrong mentality a la Leeds/Salford/St,helens and it could be a different story.
A win keeps the ball rolling nicely, a close loss and simply being beaten by the better team on the night isn't that important in the grand scheme of things at this moment in time.

Where have I derided anything? Dave K I think mentioned the confidence of Cas fans re beating Melbourne on another forum which was queried. Just posting the quote referenced. Calm down love.
Image

Re: Hull V Cas Friday

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 8:23 pm
Jake the Peg
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25966
Oz teams can defend so can would have no chance

Re: Hull V Cas Friday

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 8:46 pm
hull smallears
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Aug 31, 2005 7:15 pm
Posts: 8404
Location: Location Location
Jake the Peg wrote:
Can't see beyond a cas win for this one at their place and with their massive desire to prove they can actually beat us. They're good at their place but vulnerable away from home. Their 80 metre pitch is a massive advantage for them as they spend a lot of time in your 20 metre area and are well drilled so difficult to defend against. I'm not too worried if we lose and the away game at leeds is more important to us IMO

Agreed, the only thing I am hoping is that if we can score first, possibly twice and get a 10-12 point advantage the demons may play in their minds. We are also very good away from home. Thinking a Cas win, but it is not a foregone conclusion (cue another drubbing we are due another!!!!)
Know your Enemy
