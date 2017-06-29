But Cas didn't have their best 17 out on the field against us, nor did they perform that well, add in that we snuffed them out and did perform is why the result went our way. When Cas are on it with their best 17 I wouldn't doubt they could compete with Melbourne.



Having confidence in winning is what fans do, especially when you've being red-hot form wise. Deriding opposing fans for being confident in a win is patently just ridiculous, even worse is copying the quotes, how desperately sad!

Being confident/over confident is better than simply writing your team off halfway through the first half though eh Mrs B?



tight game, and I'm going for 28-30 to us, just need to focus on the task and do what we do best.



Come out with the wrong mentality a la Leeds/Salford/St,helens and it could be a different story.

A win keeps the ball rolling nicely, a close loss and simply being beaten by the better team on the night isn't that important in the grand scheme of things at this moment in time.