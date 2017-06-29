|
PCollinson1990 wrote:
The best (and, realistically, only) place to do our talking is on the field tomorrow night, like you I can see a Cas win, they need it more than we do, Saints next will be tough as well, Leeds and Huddersfield won't be easy either. We can't afford to go 0 from 4 before the cup game!
I think we'll win 2 of our last 4
Thu Jun 29, 2017 8:00 am
Jake the Peg wrote:
Leeds and Hudds?
Thu Jun 29, 2017 9:12 am
Jake the Peg wrote:
Ever the optimist, I'll go 3 from 4, Cas, Saints and Hudds. Leeds hoodoo broken in the semi
Thu Jun 29, 2017 10:51 am
I think 2 would be a decent return as think we have an eye on the semi and would put is a good position to still finish in the top 4 (possible top 2) at the end of the season.
Thu Jun 29, 2017 11:11 am
cas, if we lose not a disaster, i think radford and the team will target saints and leeds as revenge games, similar to salford away after the embarrassing displays at newcastle and good friday
hudds at home can see us resting a few players
Thu Jun 29, 2017 5:42 pm
Thu Jun 29, 2017 7:40 pm
But Cas didn't have their best 17 out on the field against us, nor did they perform that well, add in that we snuffed them out and did perform is why the result went our way. When Cas are on it with their best 17 I wouldn't doubt they could compete with Melbourne.
Having confidence in winning is what fans do, especially when you've being red-hot form wise. Deriding opposing fans for being confident in a win is patently just ridiculous, even worse is copying the quotes, how desperately sad!
Being confident/over confident is better than simply writing your team off halfway through the first half though eh Mrs B?
tight game, and I'm going for 28-30 to us, just need to focus on the task and do what we do best.
Come out with the wrong mentality a la Leeds/Salford/St,helens and it could be a different story.
A win keeps the ball rolling nicely, a close loss and simply being beaten by the better team on the night isn't that important in the grand scheme of things at this moment in time.
Thu Jun 29, 2017 7:59 pm
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
Where have I derided anything? Dave K I think mentioned the confidence of Cas fans re beating Melbourne on another forum which was queried. Just posting the quote referenced. Calm down love.
Thu Jun 29, 2017 8:23 pm
Oz teams can defend so can would have no chance
Thu Jun 29, 2017 8:46 pm
Jake the Peg wrote:
Can't see beyond a cas win for this one at their place and with their massive desire to prove they can actually beat us. They're good at their place but vulnerable away from home. Their 80 metre pitch is a massive advantage for them as they spend a lot of time in your 20 metre area and are well drilled so difficult to defend against. I'm not too worried if we lose and the away game at leeds is more important to us IMO
Agreed, the only thing I am hoping is that if we can score first, possibly twice and get a 10-12 point advantage the demons may play in their minds. We are also very good away from home. Thinking a Cas win, but it is not a foregone conclusion (cue another drubbing we are due another!!!!)
