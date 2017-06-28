newgroundb4wakey wrote: I know there are a few different Cas forums and I don't go on them all but I haven't seen that on any of them. always respected you as a poster Dave so I'll take your word for it but you have a few on here as you well know

A selection of confident comments:I have a feeling were going to smash themThey remind me of the big Bradford sides of the noughties, great at the crash,bang wallop plan A type rugby but when some sides figure them out they drop to bits.All I can see is a CAS win,Think we'll nail them big time on Friday. 42-16They've got it to have Friday.cant see past us.lads will be pumped.prediction 42-10This team looks so good with Moors, Cook, Oli Holmes, Larroyer, Hitchcox, Monaghan, Tom Holmes still not in.All justified given your league position and according to the press have reinvented RL this year.