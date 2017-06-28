PCollinson1990 wrote:
That did make me laugh, do they not learn from History, we were top of the league going into the 8's, and look where we ended up! (Having said that, we did win a CC Semi and Final, which Cas don't need to even worry about!)
Also we went into the Super 8s just a point clear of Warrington (with an inferior points difference) and two clear of third placed Wigan.
As it stands Cas could be in effect ten points clear of third place after this weekend. Unless they have a dramatic collapse they'll have a home play off game. They've not lost at home for a year and are averaging 40 points a game at the Jungle. I don't blame their supporters for being confident.