Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 7:27 pm
ComeOnYouUll User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Sep 25, 2003 11:48 am
Posts: 17378
PCollinson1990 wrote:
That did make me laugh, do they not learn from History, we were top of the league going into the 8's, and look where we ended up! (Having said that, we did win a CC Semi and Final, which Cas don't need to even worry about!)


Also we went into the Super 8s just a point clear of Warrington (with an inferior points difference) and two clear of third placed Wigan.

As it stands Cas could be in effect ten points clear of third place after this weekend. Unless they have a dramatic collapse they'll have a home play off game. They've not lost at home for a year and are averaging 40 points a game at the Jungle. I don't blame their supporters for being confident.

Re: Hull V Cas Friday

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 9:17 pm
FC-Steward User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Mon Jun 08, 2009 8:44 pm
Posts: 831
ComeOnYouUll wrote:
Also we went into the Super 8s just a point clear of Warrington (with an inferior points difference) and two clear of third placed Wigan.

As it stands Cas could be in effect ten points clear of third place after this weekend. Unless they have a dramatic collapse they'll have a home play off game. They've not lost at home for a year and are averaging 40 points a game at the Jungle. I don't blame their supporters for being confident.

Well I've said all season I'd fancy us and Wigan against cas in a cup game / play off . I just think us and Wigan have the defence to keep cas out in important games and there not use to them kind of games , as our cup game showed . If Wigan sneak 4th , I'd fancy them to go through .

Re: Hull V Cas Friday

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 10:56 pm
newgroundb4wakey Free-scoring winger
Joined: Fri Jan 31, 2014 12:30 am
Posts: 1372
Jake the Peg wrote:
Can't see beyond a cas win for this one at their place and with their massive desire to prove they can actually beat us. They're good at their place but vulnerable away from home. Their 80 metre pitch is a massive advantage for them as they spend a lot of time in your 20 metre area and are well drilled so difficult to defend against. I'm not too worried if we lose and the away game at leeds is more important to us IMO


Glad you're not measuring me for a carpet mate. :wink: It complied with the old ruling of 100 yards but fell short when they changed it to 100 metres. Either way you've got your excuse in early.

Re: Hull V Cas Friday

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 11:00 pm
newgroundb4wakey Free-scoring winger
Joined: Fri Jan 31, 2014 12:30 am
Posts: 1372
Dave K. wrote:
They said that for the two previous games also and then when we win they is an excuse, ref or Gales injury were two common ones.

Best thing I saw on that forum was a post saying that they won't beat any team in the world including Melbourne Storm a few weeks ago, amazing what a few wins does to some fans.

Saying that I think these kind of comments are from a minority and I sure most know they should be in for a tough game


I know there are a few different Cas forums and I don't go on them all but I haven't seen that on any of them. always respected you as a poster Dave so I'll take your word for it but you have a few on here as you well know

Re: Hull V Cas Friday

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 11:57 pm
the cal train User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Thu May 12, 2011 8:33 pm
Posts: 2453
Location: West Hull
Bigger ask than the cup game? Just think they'll be more up for it and out for revenge. Best be a decent game though, gutted not to be going.
All men are created equal, some work harder in preseason.
-Emmitt Smith
