Re: Hull V Cas Friday

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 10:58 am
Mild mannered Janitor
Joined: Mon Feb 09, 2004
Posts: 6988
Location: Here there and everywhere
number 6 wrote:
Rain forecast Friday night

Good or bad thing? Think it could make the game swing our way


Good for us, IMO. May suppress Cas throwing the ball about like a hot potato and make it more of a forward battle. Our forwards have appeared to have the measure of theirs in the two games played so far.
Re: Hull V Cas Friday

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 1:12 pm
Dave K.
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003
Posts: 17915
Location: Back in Hull.
Strong squad only Ellis and Green (What is wrong with him?) out.

Think the starting 13 picks itself,

Bench of

Taylor
Thomspon
Griffin
Turgut or Fash

The last bench spot is the toughest choice.

Re: Hull V Cas Friday

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 1:15 pm
Ellam
Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004
Posts: 3388
Location: Between Rhianna's Legs.
Green sternum too
Re: Hull V Cas Friday

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 1:24 pm
Dave K.
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003
Posts: 17915
Location: Back in Hull.
Chris71 wrote:
Think if either team get out into a lead the wet weather will then help. For me defensively we have to do what we've done previously and as soon as they PTB the defensive line has move up and meet them closing down the space and time for them. This is where Leeds seemed to fail and not apply to pressure Cas defensively particularly on the edges.

Key to any win again will be to keep them insight score wise. Then again reading the Cas forum we may as well not turn up as we are going to get hammered this time.

Its another intriguing match up and looking forward to it.


They said that for the two previous games also and then when we win they is an excuse, ref or Gales injury were two common ones.

Best thing I saw on that forum was a post saying that they won't beat any team in the world including Melbourne Storm a few weeks ago, amazing what a few wins does to some fans.

Saying that I think these kind of comments are from a minority and I sure most know they should be in for a tough game

Re: Hull V Cas Friday

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 2:00 pm
bonaire
Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014
Posts: 1555
Dave K. wrote:
Strong squad only Ellis and Green (What is wrong with him?) out.

Think the starting 13 picks itself,

Bench of

Taylor
Thomspon
Griffin
Turgut or Fash

The last bench spot is the toughest choice.


Michaels also out so looks like Connor to right centre
I would start Thomo at 13(for me plays better when starting) and with Griffin on the bench Fash over Turgut
