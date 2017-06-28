Chris71 wrote: Think if either team get out into a lead the wet weather will then help. For me defensively we have to do what we've done previously and as soon as they PTB the defensive line has move up and meet them closing down the space and time for them. This is where Leeds seemed to fail and not apply to pressure Cas defensively particularly on the edges.



Key to any win again will be to keep them insight score wise. Then again reading the Cas forum we may as well not turn up as we are going to get hammered this time .



Its another intriguing match up and looking forward to it.

They said that for the two previous games also and then when we win they is an excuse, ref or Gales injury were two common ones.Best thing I saw on that forum was a post saying that they won't beat any team in the world including Melbourne Storm a few weeks ago, amazing what a few wins does to some fans.Saying that I think these kind of comments are from a minority and I sure most know they should be in for a tough game