Think if either team get out into a lead the wet weather will then help. For me defensively we have to do what we've done previously and as soon as they PTB the defensive line has move up and meet them closing down the space and time for them. This is where Leeds seemed to fail and not apply to pressure Cas defensively particularly on the edges.



Key to any win again will be to keep them insight score wise. Then again reading the Cas forum we may as well not turn up as we are going to get hammered this time.



Its another intriguing match up and looking forward to it.