Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 1:42 pm
Chris71
Referee appointed for the match with us and Cas is Chris Kendal.

Can't say he impressed me with the way he called the game against Wakey but at least its not Hicks or Child.
Re: Hull V Cas Friday

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 1:49 pm
PCollinson1990
Chris71 wrote:
Referee appointed for the match with us and Cas is Chris Kendal.

Can't say he impressed me with the way he called the game against Wakey but at least its not Hicks or Child.

He was garbage against Wakey, completely cluless, hope he doesn't ruin what should be a great game.

Re: Hull V Cas Friday

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 4:32 pm
the cal train
He let it flow too much and it boiled over after Michaels was tackled round the face for the fourth time. That won't slide on TV.
Re: Hull V Cas Friday

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 4:45 pm
Jake the Peg
The problem is that too many refs have left for various reasons so they're having to stick with the carp ones and promote more and more inexperienced ones. I think I read the other day that they've appointed some teenager to the full time refs panel now. It really needs sorting and that needs to start with more respect for them from players and coaches but a proper system to be put in place to raise concerns behind closed doors

Re: Hull V Cas Friday

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 4:56 pm
Dave K.
Thought Kendall was fine, the fact neither fans have mentioned him after the game says it all.

Think we can go into the game without much pressure, they will be massive favourites still and will be really up for this one, think they will win, but you can't either write us off.

