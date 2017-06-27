WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Myler to Leeds

Re: Myler to Leeds

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 3:26 pm
Wires71 wrote:
:lol:


Why are you laughing? Salford are currently above us in the league have 6 championships and the last one a mere 40 years ago....I nearly added Bridge to Widnes, apparently they won the WCC and also have more recent championship wins than our favourites

Re: Myler to Leeds

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 3:29 pm
Uncle Rico wrote:
Why are you laughing? Salford are currently above us in the league have 6 championships and the last one a mere 40 years ago....I nearly added Bridge to Widnes, apparently they won the WCC and also have more recent championship wins than our favourites


That's very true. How our star has faded.

Re: Myler to Leeds

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 4:52 pm
Wires71 wrote:
That's very true. How our star has faded.


Faded since when, 1955?

It's been stated that the only measure of success is Championships, off the top of my head there could have been legitimate shouts for McCarthy at Hull KR, Riley to Wakefield, Blythe at Bradford and anyone that has ended up at Halifax or Swinton. Hull FC, Huddersfield and Oldham are in that higher echelon, but, I don't know anyone who's gone there recently from Wire
