Mr Snoodle wrote: Possibly them future proofing & planning ahead for McGuire finishing - a similar playing style I think.



(A SL team planning for the future?? It'll never catch on!!)

As long as he has a dominant half alongside him he should do well at Leeds, always looked dangerous running the ball and had a good short kicking game.I don't think I'd have him back though, even if he probably is performing better than any of our current halfs.You aren't holding Leeds up as an example of a SL team planning for the future are you?!?