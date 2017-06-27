WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Myler to Leeds

Myler to Leeds

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 11:21 am
Tiz Lad
See that Richie Myler has signed a 3 year deal with Leeds for next season

http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/40418386

Re: Myler to Leeds

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 12:02 pm
Oxford Exile
another player that will come back and bite us on our booty. He's not done much in a poor Catalans team...I expect him to be much more effective in a better Leeds outfit.
Re: Myler to Leeds

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 12:04 pm
Uncle Rico
Oxford Exile wrote:
another player that will come back and bite us on our booty. He's not done much in a poor Catalans team...I expect him to be much more effective in a better Leeds outfit.


I agree and think that he will do well there and was nowhere near as poor as some made out when he was here.

Re: Myler to Leeds

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 12:08 pm
Mr Snoodle
Possibly them future proofing & planning ahead for McGuire finishing - a similar playing style I think.

(A SL team planning for the future?? It'll never catch on!!)
Re: Myler to Leeds

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 12:45 pm
Alffi_7
Mr Snoodle wrote:
Possibly them future proofing & planning ahead for McGuire finishing - a similar playing style I think.

(A SL team planning for the future?? It'll never catch on!!)


As long as he has a dominant half alongside him he should do well at Leeds, always looked dangerous running the ball and had a good short kicking game.

I don't think I'd have him back though, even if he probably is performing better than any of our current halfs.

You aren't holding Leeds up as an example of a SL team planning for the future are you?!?

Re: Myler to Leeds

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 1:38 pm
Builth Wells Wire
Does that mean Liam Sutcliffe is on his way out?
Or is that Cory Aston is not quite ready.

Re: Myler to Leeds

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 1:54 pm
rubber duckie
Didn't see that coming.
Re: Myler to Leeds

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 2:57 pm
Wires71
Good luck to him. Not many players Wire release go onto bigger SL clubs .

I can think of Gleeson to Wigan in recent memory. Any other since the days of Sculthorpe and Harris?

Re: Myler to Leeds

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 3:09 pm
Uncle Rico
Wires71 wrote:
Good luck to him. Not many players Wire release go onto bigger SL clubs .

I can think of Gleeson to Wigan in recent memory. Any other since the days of Sculthorpe and Harris?


O'Brien to Salford?

Re: Myler to Leeds

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 3:10 pm
Wires71
Uncle Rico wrote:
O'Brien to Salford?



:lol:

