Mr Snoodle wrote:
Possibly them future proofing & planning ahead for McGuire finishing - a similar playing style I think.
(A SL team planning for the future?? It'll never catch on!!)
As long as he has a dominant half alongside him he should do well at Leeds, always looked dangerous running the ball and had a good short kicking game.
I don't think I'd have him back though, even if he probably is performing better than any of our current halfs.
You aren't holding Leeds up as an example of a SL team planning for the future are you?!?