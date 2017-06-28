From what I've heard one of Hodgkinson's knees has gone completely, to the point he really can't run. He also can't get a game for the worst side in the NRL. McCrone is really poor as well. Roberts may have been a chance, but not with Myler - he's a runner not a playmaker.



I would have thought we've now nailed down Myler so we get Sutcliffe and Lilley to slug it out for one halfback position with Moon as backup if neither work out. I don't really see the benefits of signing another right now, given the fact you'd then have two new halfbacks, both on long contracts. There's far less risk in letting some of the kids fight for a chance for a season than signing an NRL reject who might end up useless but can't be moved for 3 years.



I think the problem is that we didn't do this a year ago. Last year was dreadful, and yet in terms of signings there was no response at all. As it is we've really just lost a year. If we'd signed one halfback last year we could sensibly talk about whether we need another for next year.