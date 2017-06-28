WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 3 Year Deal | Richie Myler - Catalan Dragons > Leeds Rhinos

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 2:44 pm
McDermott confirms they are looking at other players today in his press conference, not a large turnover, I'll be surprised if we see more than two more come in, one being Hep Cahill.

Re: 3 Year Deal | Richie Myler - Catalan Dragons > Leeds Rhi

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 7:14 pm
Trent Hodkinson has fallen well out of favour at Newcastle - he's been dropped for a couple of kids. Now you could argue if he can't make the current Knights team, we shouldn't be interested, but he is exactly the type of half we need. Calming steady influence, knows how to move his team around the park, and is an excellent kicker both ball in hand and from the tee.... Hodkinson and Myles as a combo would go alright.

Re: 3 Year Deal | Richie Myler - Catalan Dragons > Leeds Rhi

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 12:28 am
From what I've heard one of Hodgkinson's knees has gone completely, to the point he really can't run. He also can't get a game for the worst side in the NRL. McCrone is really poor as well. Roberts may have been a chance, but not with Myler - he's a runner not a playmaker.

I would have thought we've now nailed down Myler so we get Sutcliffe and Lilley to slug it out for one halfback position with Moon as backup if neither work out. I don't really see the benefits of signing another right now, given the fact you'd then have two new halfbacks, both on long contracts. There's far less risk in letting some of the kids fight for a chance for a season than signing an NRL reject who might end up useless but can't be moved for 3 years.

I think the problem is that we didn't do this a year ago. Last year was dreadful, and yet in terms of signings there was no response at all. As it is we've really just lost a year. If we'd signed one halfback last year we could sensibly talk about whether we need another for next year.

Re: 3 Year Deal | Richie Myler - Catalan Dragons > Leeds Rhi

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 9:21 am
Tis the Leeds way IMO, we dig ourselves in, then get the chance to dig ourselves out.
Re: 3 Year Deal | Richie Myler - Catalan Dragons > Leeds Rhi

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 5:35 pm
Looks like he's picked up a shoulder injury might be out for a while

Re: 3 Year Deal | Richie Myler - Catalan Dragons > Leeds Rhi

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 9:52 pm
A few games, rest of the season or into next?

Re: 3 Year Deal | Richie Myler - Catalan Dragons > Leeds Rhi

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 3:48 am
I always worry about players with shoulder injuries. Call it the Creasser effect.
