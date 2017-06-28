WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 3 Year Deal | Richie Myler - Catalan Dragons > Leeds Rhinos

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com 3 Year Deal | Richie Myler - Catalan Dragons > Leeds Rhinos

 
Post a reply

Re: 3 Year Deal | Richie Myler - Catalan Dragons > Leeds Rhi

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 2:44 pm
Frosties. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7729
McDermott confirms they are looking at other players today in his press conference, not a large turnover, I'll be surprised if we see more than two more come in, one being Hep Cahill.

Re: 3 Year Deal | Richie Myler - Catalan Dragons > Leeds Rhi

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 7:14 pm
Superted Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 01, 2003 10:39 pm
Posts: 1244
Trent Hodkinson has fallen well out of favour at Newcastle - he's been dropped for a couple of kids. Now you could argue if he can't make the current Knights team, we shouldn't be interested, but he is exactly the type of half we need. Calming steady influence, knows how to move his team around the park, and is an excellent kicker both ball in hand and from the tee.... Hodkinson and Myles as a combo would go alright.

Re: 3 Year Deal | Richie Myler - Catalan Dragons > Leeds Rhi

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 12:28 am
BrisbaneRhino User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm
Posts: 8148
Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium
From what I've heard one of Hodgkinson's knees has gone completely, to the point he really can't run. He also can't get a game for the worst side in the NRL. McCrone is really poor as well. Roberts may have been a chance, but not with Myler - he's a runner not a playmaker.

I would have thought we've now nailed down Myler so we get Sutcliffe and Lilley to slug it out for one halfback position with Moon as backup if neither work out. I don't really see the benefits of signing another right now, given the fact you'd then have two new halfbacks, both on long contracts. There's far less risk in letting some of the kids fight for a chance for a season than signing an NRL reject who might end up useless but can't be moved for 3 years.

I think the problem is that we didn't do this a year ago. Last year was dreadful, and yet in terms of signings there was no response at all. As it is we've really just lost a year. If we'd signed one halfback last year we could sensibly talk about whether we need another for next year.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: FGB, Rammer, Yahoo [Bot] and 83 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,593,44874476,0624,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CANBERRA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
LEIGH
TV
  
 > Sat : 18:30
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WARRINGTON < 
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
GLOUC  
  Sat : 19:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
SOUTHS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
DEWSBURY
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
BATLEY  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM