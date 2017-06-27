WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 3 Year Deal | Richie Myler - Catalan Dragons > Leeds Rhinos

Re: 3 Year Deal | Richie Myler - Catalan Dragons > Leeds Rhi

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 11:26 pm
BrisbaneRhino User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm
Posts: 8145
Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium
Then what is Moon's 'natural' position? He started as a halfback in the NRL but was moved when it became clear he could do only one thing well - run. If anything his strengths would suggest full back, but I've no idea if he's ever played there or how he'd go on defence.

On Myler, I think as much as anything its a statement of intent that the need to shake things up has been recognised. I like a lot of the things he does, and whilst he has deficiencies, there isn't a halfback in SL who doesn't. If he sees this as his opportunity to kick on and be the main man, we could end up with a hugely positive signing.

Re: 3 Year Deal | Richie Myler - Catalan Dragons > Leeds Rhi

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 6:52 am
Biff Tannen User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 5285
Location: Hill Valley
PrinterThe wrote:
Moon is a good player who just so happens to have fallen into the centre position. Never been a natural centre.


No i don't think he is a complete natural there either but for me it is still his best position and there aren't many better running around SL.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Re: 3 Year Deal | Richie Myler - Catalan Dragons > Leeds Rhi

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 7:54 am
Juan Cornetto User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 09, 2008 4:36 pm
Posts: 4509
Location: Living the Dream
Myler is a good signing as he always has an eye for an opening and has enough speed to take on defenses and his kicking game is not bad either. However we still need a game manager.
Don't worry about avoiding temptation.
As you grow older, it will avoid you!
- Winston Churchill

Re: 3 Year Deal | Richie Myler - Catalan Dragons > Leeds Rhi

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 8:08 am
Sal Paradise User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 15436
Location: On the road
PrinterThe wrote:
Moon is a good player who just so happens to have fallen into the centre position. Never been a natural centre.

Shame he isn't a natural half back either but we are where we are
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.

Re: CONFIRMED | Richie Myler - Catalan Dragons > Leeds Rhino

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 9:35 am
Seth Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 16, 2004 4:40 pm
Posts: 1656
Location: Meltham
[code][/code]
Neruda wrote:
when was this announced?

edit: seen the article now

Which article?

Re: 3 Year Deal | Richie Myler - Catalan Dragons > Leeds Rhi

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 10:01 am
Backwoodsman Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Aug 09, 2011 6:46 pm
Posts: 1058
Location: Deepest North Yorkshire Woodland
Not much talent around at the moment in british rugby league. Whilst I am not a great myler fan ,I can see the logic in taking a punt on myler. Like most on this forum I see moons best role is in the centre position. So obviously in veiw of the age of our current half backs we need to replace them.
Not certain if Brian Mac has another half back lined up. I sincerely hope he is looking for another partner for myler.

Re: 3 Year Deal | Richie Myler - Catalan Dragons > Leeds Rhi

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 11:11 am
krisleeds User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Apr 21, 2011 9:09 am
Posts: 366
Josh McCrone?
Tyrone Roberts?

Re: 3 Year Deal | Richie Myler - Catalan Dragons > Leeds Rhi

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 12:10 pm
rollin thunder Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 1524
Biff Tannen wrote:
No i don't think he is a complete natural there either but for me it is still his best position and there aren't many better running around SL.

always though the modern Centre stays in the one position too much. love to see given more of a free roaming role ala schoey, and even centres doubling up which you simply don't see anymore.
ablett and ferres can run down our right channel with the fullback chiming into the line. let moon play more midfield running threat centre to right.
