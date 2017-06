This could be the start of a much delayed overall of the team and coaching staff. many of the long service players should retire with grateful thanks from the club and fans At the same time the recruitment of promising young players should take place consideration should be given to Patten,Connor or Savelio all of which struggle to regulary play for their present clubs. I am concerned that the present coaching staff are able to cope with the transistion to a new and possibly to a new style of play.l