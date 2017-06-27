WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - CONFIRMED | Richie Myler - Catalan Dragons > Leeds Rhinos

Re: CONFIRMED | Richie Myler - Catalan Dragons > Leeds Rhino

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 11:59 am
Gotcha
PrinterThe wrote:
After Sinfield and others retired the criticism on here was we didn't go out and find a replacement. This occasion we have and he's done well at SL level, have experience at a big club and great age for a HB. Whilst yes concerns about consistency are valid I think people need to be a bit realistic and remember what they were complaining about in prior years about not going out to find replacements for retiring players (McGuire surely is going now)


Are people complaining about him or the package of halfs? Good signing for me, the sort of signing we should have made for last year. I honestly think he can do for a team like Castleford just like what Gale is doing now. The problem for us, is the same as if it was Gale that came in, where's the organiser and leader for a thoroughly ineffective coaching set up? Myler himself is a good signing, just hope he gets the set up to display his talents, which I am unsure of without that proper set up.
Re: CONFIRMED | Richie Myler - Catalan Dragons > Leeds Rhino

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 12:00 pm
Gotcha
chapylad wrote:
Serious questions here.
Is the way Myler plays any different to how Lilley plays?
And what was the point in us signing Aston when we had Lilley as back up?
Do our coaching team think that Lilley is not good enough?
FWIW I think Myler will do fine as long as he has an organising HB alongside him.


Completely different. Lilley is more of your organiser type, Myler is an attacking runner.
Re: CONFIRMED | Richie Myler - Catalan Dragons > Leeds Rhino

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 12:11 pm
Wilde 3
I think it is a very good signing for you guys, and will do really well. I think you have another half to announce yet too.

Re: CONFIRMED | Richie Myler - Catalan Dragons > Leeds Rhino

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 12:33 pm
tad rhino
wouldn't shock me if we signed another half

Re: CONFIRMED | Richie Myler - Catalan Dragons > Leeds Rhino

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 12:38 pm
krisleeds
Wilde 3 wrote:
I think it is a very good signing for you guys, and will do really well. I think you have another half to announce yet too.


Agreed. I think Lui may well follow.

Re: CONFIRMED | Richie Myler - Catalan Dragons > Leeds Rhino

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 12:40 pm
Gotcha
krisleeds wrote:
Agreed. I think Lui may well follow.


That certainly would not be the answer we are looking for.
Re: CONFIRMED | Richie Myler - Catalan Dragons > Leeds Rhino

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 12:45 pm
krisleeds wrote:
Agreed. I think Lui may well follow.



Pretty confident that you won't sign Lui.

Good signing Myler he has developed his hmfamevto be more than a running half.

Real lack of quality available this year so doubt you would sign better, most quality players signed up and due to cap and visas won't be much quality coming from the NRL.

Re: CONFIRMED | Richie Myler - Catalan Dragons > Leeds Rhino

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 1:21 pm
Salford red all over
Dave K. wrote:
Pretty confident that you won't sign Lui.


That's definate Lui is staying with us.. :D
Re: CONFIRMED | Richie Myler - Catalan Dragons > Leeds Rhino

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 1:37 pm
Biff Tannen
tad rhino wrote:
wouldn't shock me if we signed another half


If we do, then i can see the sense in Myler.
