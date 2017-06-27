WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - CONFIRMED | Richie Myler - Catalan Dragons > Leeds Rhinos

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com CONFIRMED | Richie Myler - Catalan Dragons > Leeds Rhinos

 
Post a reply

Re: CONFIRMED | Richie Myler - Catalan Dragons > Leeds Rhino

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 11:59 am
Gotcha User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 15020
PrinterThe wrote:
After Sinfield and others retired the criticism on here was we didn't go out and find a replacement. This occasion we have and he's done well at SL level, have experience at a big club and great age for a HB. Whilst yes concerns about consistency are valid I think people need to be a bit realistic and remember what they were complaining about in prior years about not going out to find replacements for retiring players (McGuire surely is going now)


Are people complaining about him or the package of halfs? Good signing for me, the sort of signing we should have made for last year. I honestly think he can do for a team like Castleford just like what Gale is doing now. The problem for us, is the same as if it was Gale that came in, where's the organiser and leader for a thoroughly ineffective coaching set up? Myler himself is a good signing, just hope he gets the set up to display his talents, which I am unsure of without that proper set up.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.

Re: CONFIRMED | Richie Myler - Catalan Dragons > Leeds Rhino

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 12:00 pm
Gotcha User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 15020
chapylad wrote:
Serious questions here.
Is the way Myler plays any different to how Lilley plays?
And what was the point in us signing Aston when we had Lilley as back up?
Do our coaching team think that Lilley is not good enough?
FWIW I think Myler will do fine as long as he has an organising HB alongside him.


Completely different. Lilley is more of your organiser type, Myler is an attacking runner.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: AntonyGiant, Backwoodsman, Barrett was robbed, Bing [Bot], Blocker75, Bobtownrhino, chapylad, childofthenorthern, Dadsylad, ernest shackleton, Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino, Frosties., Gotcha, ioan91, Jamie101, Joshheff90, Jrrhino, jus@casvegas, leedsbarmyarmy, LeedsDave, leedsnsouths, lionarmour87, LukeLeedsRhinos, mwindass, Norman Stanley Fletcher, PrinterThe, psbot [Picsearch], Rammer, rhinos_bish, Rhinoshaund III, rodhutch, rollin thunder, Saint_Claire, Seth, steadygetyerboots-on, tad rhino, The Magic Rat, TheButcher, Trebor1, WF Rhino, Woody, Xykojen, Ziggy Stardust and 493 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,592,5512,32376,0604,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CANBERRA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
LEIGH
TV
  
 > Sat : 18:30
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WARRINGTON < 
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
GLOUC  
  Sat : 19:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
SOUTHS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
DEWSBURY
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
BATLEY  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM