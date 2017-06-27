|
Those stats are interesting Frosties.
I'd give sutcliffe the 6 shirt next year, myler seven and burrow 14. Give suttcliffe his last chance to make a go of stand off. If half way through the year it's obvious it's not working, swap sutty to centres and put moon back in. I'd look to feed Lilly in a bit more and Make ward captain.
Tue Jun 27, 2017 11:39 am
After Sinfield and others retired the criticism on here was we didn't go out and find a replacement. This occasion we have and he's done well at SL level, have experience at a big club and great age for a HB. Whilst yes concerns about consistency are valid I think people need to be a bit realistic and remember what they were complaining about in prior years about not going out to find replacements for retiring players (McGuire surely is going now)
Tue Jun 27, 2017 11:41 am
Given that Leeds' halves are either geriatric (McGuire) or inexperienced (Sutcliffe and Lilley), I think signing a 27 year old with over 200 SL appearances is a good plan.
Myler has a good long and short kicking game, supports play well and has developed the ability to dictate the attack and take on the line in the last couple of years.
I like to know who people would consider to be a better (realistic) signing?
Tue Jun 27, 2017 11:45 am
I think Myler will do well.
Tue Jun 27, 2017 11:49 am
Frosties. wrote:
Stats between the two this season:
McGuire v Myler
Tries: 3 | 10
Assisted: 19 | 16
Tackles: 227 | 294
Marker Tackles: 19 | 26
Missed Tackles: 30 | 49
Attacking Kicks: 76 | 81
Tackle Busts: 19 | 43
Carries: 87 | 148
Metres: 538 | 932
Breaks: 5 | 18
Dummy Runs: 15 | 13
40/20s: 0 | 3
Errors: 18 | 21
Offload: 8 | 10
Penalties: 18 | 13
Sin bin: 2 | 1
Myler looks to offer far more attacking threat based on those stats. And that's in a struggling Catalan team.. good signing in my opinion and an improvement on the 34 yr old Mags.
Tue Jun 27, 2017 11:52 am
I'm not sure who else we could get, id be surprised if there is a better halfback who moves to an SL side this year.
Id also argue his speed and running game in the middle is what we have been missing and why we have had to move Moon there. I think he will go great guns off the back of our offloading game but there is still a question mark over who will be our 'general'
Tue Jun 27, 2017 11:53 am
Trebor1 wrote:
Myler looks to offer far more attacking threat based on those stats. And that's in a struggling Catalan team.. good signing in my opinion and an improvement on the 34 yr old Mags.
yep totally agree tackle bust and clean breaks way a head of mcguire in a losing team, missed tackles are a concern but that seems to be a sign of a losing side rather than him individually.
Tue Jun 27, 2017 11:54 am
Serious questions here.
Is the way Myler plays any different to how Lilley plays?
And what was the point in us signing Aston when we had Lilley as back up?
Do our coaching team think that Lilley is not good enough?
FWIW I think Myler will do fine as long as he has an organising HB alongside him.
Tue Jun 27, 2017 11:56 am
SmokeyTA wrote:
I'm not sure who else we could get, id be surprised if there is a better halfback who moves to an SL side this year.
Id also argue his speed and running game in the middle is what we have been missing and why we have had to move Moon there. I think he will go great guns off the back of our offloading game but there is still a question mark over who will be our 'general'
Robert Lui?
Tue Jun 27, 2017 11:58 am
nottinghamtiger wrote:
Robert Lui?
Staying at Salford isnt he.
Also think he can be a very good player, but very lazy at times.
