WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - CONFIRMED | Richie Myler - Catalan Dragons > Leeds Rhinos

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com CONFIRMED | Richie Myler - Catalan Dragons > Leeds Rhinos

 
Post a reply

CONFIRMED | Richie Myler - Catalan Dragons > Leeds Rhinos

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 10:45 am
Frosties. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7716
Confirmed Richie Myler has signed on a three year deal.

Re: CONFIRMED | Richie Myler - Catalan Dragons > Leeds Rhino

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 10:49 am
nottinghamtiger Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Apr 04, 2009 5:20 pm
Posts: 1976
Good signing for Leeds in my opinion.
Often it can take halves until their mid to late 20s to learn how to control a game. At 27, Myler should be coming into his best years now.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: AntonyGiant, Ashton Bears, Biff Tannen, Bobtownrhino, Bullsmad, Channel Islander, childofthenorthern, DAVE@CAS1990, ducknumber1, dull nickname, Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino, Frosties., Gotcha, leedsbarmyarmy, malcadele, Norman Stanley Fletcher, nottinghamtiger, PrinterThe, rhinos_bish, Seth, tad rhino, TheButcher, Towns88 and 279 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,592,4961,80676,0604,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CANBERRA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
LEIGH
TV
  
 > Sat : 18:30
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WARRINGTON < 
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
GLOUC  
  Sat : 19:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
SOUTHS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
DEWSBURY
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
BATLEY  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM