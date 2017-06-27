griff1998 wrote: Nod, maybe. But the notion that $uperleague clubs will chip in a few quid to finance them is difficult to believe.



However, as always, it's the clubs who make the decisions, not the RFL.

Exactly, so think it through.We can believe it because it's the SL clubs (and therefore their notion) that are proposing to go to 13 or 14 teams which raises the interesting question where will the funding come from?This must have been considered by the SL before putting that idea on the table for as you say there is no way they would have done so if it meant they would lose out, sitting on the branch with a saw comes to mind.There is something going on behind the scenes that will take care of the above and not leave them out of pocket.As a speculation.Take Toronto for instance, would the owner have bothered to set up a club knowing the best they could ever achieve was Championship rugby?Would the RFL ever have let them form if they new they would restrict them to Championship rugby which would likely lead to a pretty quick demise?Will their funding be through some sort of sponsorship through Premier Sports and or Air Transat that picks up their tab?Would the same apply through French TV for Toulouse?Interesting times and it will show where the RFL, SL and the rest stand when it all comes out.