Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 2:27 pm
faxcar
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 26, 2010 1:26 pm
Posts: 2423
griff1998 wrote:
Nod, maybe. But the notion that $uperleague clubs will chip in a few quid to finance them is difficult to believe.

However, as always, it's the clubs who make the decisions, not the RFL.


Exactly, so think it through.

We can believe it because it's the SL clubs (and therefore their notion) that are proposing to go to 13 or 14 teams which raises the interesting question where will the funding come from?

This must have been considered by the SL before putting that idea on the table for as you say there is no way they would have done so if it meant they would lose out, sitting on the branch with a saw comes to mind.

There is something going on behind the scenes that will take care of the above and not leave them out of pocket.

As a speculation.

Take Toronto for instance, would the owner have bothered to set up a club knowing the best they could ever achieve was Championship rugby?

Would the RFL ever have let them form if they new they would restrict them to Championship rugby which would likely lead to a pretty quick demise?

Will their funding be through some sort of sponsorship through Premier Sports and or Air Transat that picks up their tab?

Would the same apply through French TV for Toulouse?

Interesting times and it will show where the RFL, SL and the rest stand when it all comes out.

Re: Restructure part 2.

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 6:35 pm
Living The Dream
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat May 05, 2012 1:03 pm
Posts: 640
Quite frankly I am totally confused by the 'strategic planning' of the SL clubs and the RFl.
How can you forever be tinkering with a sport format (even mid season!) and expect credibility, sponsorship,investment, sustained future growth from bottom up.
This just looks to me that the untouchables at the RFl and SL Chairmen are hell bent on a closed shop for the privilege few.
The remainder may well find themselves cast aside and perhaps even in a part time breakaway league structure comprising the unfashionable heartland clubs!
As has been said earlier let's re visit in 5 years time and see where the game as a whole is at.
